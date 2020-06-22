Watch now: Central Illinois families reunited after nursing homes allow outside visits

DECATUR — This week marked the first time that Donna Schnittker and her daughter, Barb Fowler, were able to be in the same space for the first time since March 13.
There was a catch: They couldn't touch.
"That's hard," said Schnittker, 83.
But, she added, "I'm ecstatic because I can see my daughter."
As COVID-19 continues to wane in Illinois, the state Department of Public Health on June 19 began allowing what hadn't been permitted at nursing homes and assisted living facilities since mid-March: visitors.
All interactions must take place outdoors, with no more than two visitors at a time and while meeting guidelines about distance and face coverings. Still, for families who have been unable to see each other for months while dealing with the uncertainty and fear caused by a global pandemic, a return to visits — even if outdoors, six feet apart — is a huge step.
"This is really awesome," Fowler, of Normal, said Monday afternoon as she and her mother visited on the east wing patio of Heritage Health-Normal, where Schnittker lives. Both wore masks and were joined in the visit by Heritage social services assistant Sheridan Champe.
"We are so happy to be outside," Schnittker said.
Alternative connections
While face-to-face visits were restricted in March to reduce the spread of COVID-19, some long-term care facilities tried to facilitate virtual visits using Skype, FaceTime or Zoom.
"We tried to keep families connected," said Barb Nathan, CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington. "Isolation is a very difficult thing."
As weather has improved in recent weeks, some family members of Westminster residents have talked with residents by phone as they look at each other through a window, with family members outside and residents inside, Nathan said.
Other facilities have offered similar opportunities. At Heritage Health in Mount Zion, in addition to FaceTime and Skype, "window visits" have happened at residents' room windows or scheduled with staff at windows in common areas, Administrator Kim Auton said.
"It was truly the best option that could be done," she said.
At Heritage in Normal, residents and staff used large windows at the end of hallways, Administrator Tami Wacker said.
Schnittker said it was nice to be able to see her family, even though a pane of glass: "It was better than nothing."
But, her daughter said, Monday's outdoor visit was "100% better."
"I was ecstatic because I could see my family," Schnittker said. "Even though it's only two people at a time, it's wonderful."
Easing back in
Several Central Illinois facilities said this week that they were working to set up logistics for complying with the state guidelines — and to make sure visitors and residents understand the rules.
Heritage Health in Mount Zion has purchased two canopies that were being put up on Tuesday outside the front of the facility in anticipation of scheduled outdoor visits beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, Auton said. She wanted to make sure families understood the conditions before visits began.
"We didn't want them to think they could hug their loved ones," she said.
Auton said she's get mixed feedback from family members regarding outdoor visits.
"Some are extremely excited about being six feet from their loved one," Auton said. "Others don't feel comfortable because they don't want to give a loved one COVID and don't want it spreading throughout the facility. Some will continue window visits.
"I think that the partial reopening is a great thing," Auton continued. "It is extremely difficult for our loved ones and family members to be apart. But I am extremely nervous. I don't want to risk residents' lives. But, at the same time, the family members and the residents need each other."
At Westminster, staff members are reaching out to residents' loved ones to schedule visits. "We are thrilled that this opportunity exists for residents and family members," Nathan said.
Joe Ruddy of Pontiac, whose wife Mary had been a resident of Good Samaritan and now is at Evenglow, both in Pontiac, said he hadn't seen his wife for a couple of months until she came home briefly between placements at the two nursing homes. He speaks with her by phone daily.
"Can you imagine going 60 days without seeing your wife? That's devastating on you," Ruddy said. "I think they should have done it (allowed outdoor visits) right along."
When Fowler was called about scheduling a visit, she was "thrilled" and said yes immediately. She was the first outdoor visitor at Heritage of Normal.
"First or last, it's wonderful just be outside," Schnittker said.
"It's good to return to a little bit of normalcy," her daughter said.
