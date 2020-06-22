Watch now: Central Illinois families reunited after nursing homes allow outside visits

At Heritage in Normal, residents and staff used large windows at the end of hallways, Administrator Tami Wacker said.

Schnittker said it was nice to be able to see her family, even though a pane of glass: "It was better than nothing."

But, her daughter said, Monday's outdoor visit was "100% better."

"I was ecstatic because I could see my family," Schnittker said. "Even though it's only two people at a time, it's wonderful."

Easing back in

Several Central Illinois facilities said this week that they were working to set up logistics for complying with the state guidelines — and to make sure visitors and residents understand the rules.

Heritage Health in Mount Zion has purchased two canopies that were being put up on Tuesday outside the front of the facility in anticipation of scheduled outdoor visits beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, Auton said. She wanted to make sure families understood the conditions before visits began.

"We didn't want them to think they could hug their loved ones," she said.

Auton said she's get mixed feedback from family members regarding outdoor visits.