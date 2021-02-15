Watch now: Central Illinois has good places to cross-country ski

NORMAL — Three people met at Underwood Park for fun last week despite a temperature of 16 with a wind chill factor of 4 degrees. When you finally get ski-worthy snow in Central Illinois, there’s no time to waste.

The three had a cumulative total experience of more than 120 years of cross-country skiing. No need to mention their cumulative age. They’ll tell you skiing keeps you young.

“If you’re going to live somewhere where there’s winter, you’d better learn to enjoy it,” said Fred Hoyt of Bloomington, who joined me and Sara Garrett for a little skiing at the park on Thursday. It has parking lots at the entrances on Linden Street, just south of the Constitution Trail bridge; and on Jersey Avenue.

“There’s nothing quite like being in the outdoors, especially being in the woods and gliding along,” said Hoyt, who first got interested in cross-country skiing while on an outing with his son’s Boy Scout troop.