Watch now: Central Illinois veterans honored ahead of Flag Day

DECATUR — When U.S. Army veteran George Frank returned home from Vietnam in 1971, there was little recognition for the service he had just given on behalf of his country.

"In the 24 hours it took me to fly from Seattle to San Francisco to Dallas to St. Louis to Decatur, not one person spoke to me because I was in uniform," Frank said. "I mean, it was a tough time back then. And it was difficult."

The experience was reflective of many Vietnam-era veterans who never felt properly welcomed home after serving in one of the country's longest wars.

Recognizing this sacrifice has been the central mission of the Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois group, which Franks and some of his fellow Vietnam vets formed nearly 10 years ago.

Though initially focusing on Vietnam veterans, it has since expanded to include all veterans.

The group gathered Saturday afternoon at VFW Post 99 for their major annual event honoring veterans for their service.

Most years, the event is held in March at the Decatur Civic Center and attended by 500 to 600 people. But COVID-19 restrictions put a halt to those plans.

Though smaller than usual with about 50 veterans attending, the timing of the event was fitting, just days after the state's full reopening from COVID-19 restrictions and two days before Flag Day.

"This is our way of getting back out into the public, feeling out where people are and letting them know we're still in business and we intend to be back at the Civic Center next March 26," said Jay Manship, the organization's secretary.

The hour-long ceremony included the sounding of "Taps" in honor of fallen service members, a display of and explanation of the meaning behind the 13 folds of the U.S. flag, a patriotic-themed musical performance and the distribution of a commemorative coin to each veteran.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The keynote speaker was Roy Dolgos, former director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, who touched upon the meaning of Flag Day.

"Flag Day isn't simply about honoring a particular design on a cloth; it is more about taking time to reflect on our freedom and the principles of our great nation for which that flag stands," Dolgos said. "The flag is a reminder of who we are."

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day. It recognizes the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. Though it is not a federal holiday, it is widely observed.

For the veterans in attendance, the flag is a powerful symbol of everything the country stands for, and a common thread throughout every major conflict in American history.

"To put it simply, there are (58,318) names on a wall," Frank said, speaking of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. "That flag was the shroud that covered their caskets when they came home. It covered the caskets of World War II, Korea, it still covers the caskets of fallen servicemen everywhere around the world."

"And it is the symbol, the tangible thing you can look at and see that America is still here, America is still proud, that America is still the land of the free because of the brave," he said.

The group is planning several smaller events in the next year along with their large annual event next March.

Frank said he is eager to return to the larger venue, which allows more to attend and thus greater recognition for the veterans.

"A lot of them had come up to me and other members and said that's the first time that they felt comfortable by saying, 'I'm a Vietnam veteran,'" Frank said, speaking of previous events. "And it shouldn't be that way."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0