Watch now: Central Park expo brings exposure to Black-owned businesses

Melverta Wilkins, public relations and events coordinator, said the expo also aimed to give exposure to the Black Chamber of Commerce in recognition of August being National Black Business Month.

Businesses paid $25 to participate if they were Chamber members and $50 if not, which would go toward their future membership payments, Wilkins said. Over 20 were featured Saturday.

"We don't know a lot about the businesses that go on in the African American community, mainly because they don't have the exposure and funds to help build them," Wilkins said. "This allows them to come out and network."

The Chamber was started in 2015 and focuses on promoting entrepreneurship and expanding black-owned businesses. According to Ewing, who tries to attend as many business expos as she can, the exposure brings about opportunities for collaboration with other businesses.

Members of the public could attend the expo free of charge and browse the booths and perhaps learn about new local products and services. Several community and state leaders made appearances in support of the first-time event.