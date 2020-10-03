Watch now: Central Park Farmers' Market vendors thrive during 'strange year'

DECATUR — It's been a good year for pumpkins.

Kathy Merriman's booth at the Farmers' Market in Central Park had an impressive display of pumpkins of all varieties, from the typical orange ones to blue ones that are the best kind for pie, to Warty Goblin pumpkins, which look just like they sound, covered with green nodules that give them a suitably spooky Halloween appearance.

With four Saturdays left in this year's Farmers' Market, open 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 31, vendors are largely pleased with their season in spite of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's been a strange year, but it's been a good year,” Merriman said. “We're adjusting. We're wearing our masks. We're a lot more careful what we touch and what we let people touch. We do a lot more disinfecting. It's been different, but it hasn't been bad. We've had a good crowd and we've been able to do it safely.”

It was also a good growing season for Merriman, who had plenty of tomatoes – her most popular item – as well as green and red peppers, and apples. Next weekend, on Oct. 10, she'll have apple cider for sale, too.