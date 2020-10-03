Watch now: Central Park Farmers' Market vendors thrive during 'strange year'

DECATUR — It's been a good year for pumpkins.
Kathy Merriman's booth at the Farmers' Market in Central Park had an impressive display of pumpkins of all varieties, from the typical orange ones to blue ones that are the best kind for pie, to Warty Goblin pumpkins, which look just like they sound, covered with green nodules that give them a suitably spooky Halloween appearance.
With four Saturdays left in this year's Farmers' Market, open 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 31, vendors are largely pleased with their season in spite of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been a strange year, but it's been a good year,” Merriman said. “We're adjusting. We're wearing our masks. We're a lot more careful what we touch and what we let people touch. We do a lot more disinfecting. It's been different, but it hasn't been bad. We've had a good crowd and we've been able to do it safely.”
It was also a good growing season for Merriman, who had plenty of tomatoes – her most popular item – as well as green and red peppers, and apples. Next weekend, on Oct. 10, she'll have apple cider for sale, too.
With more people cooking at home, she said, and efforts to help small business owners survive, she's had a good year.
Flowers might be considered an indulgence in a time when a lot of people are still feeling the financial pinch of lost jobs from the pandemic, said Lindsay Storm, who runs Bushel & a Peck Wildflowers with her husband, Jared, but they're also good for cheering people up, and they've sold out most Saturdays.
“There's been so many people who have come out to support us,” she said. “It's been awesome. We've had to shift what we do a little bit, but people are really looking to support locally grown produce and locally grown flowers, which is what we do.”
“We offer contact-free pickup at our farm,” Jared Storm said, “and there's a lot of people who did that, and there's a lot of people still coming here (to the Farmers' Market), too.”
You can't eat them, but Morris Copeland brought his hand-crafted birdhouses to the Farmers' Market. His specialty is the Transfer House model, which is easily disassembled for cleaning, though he has a wide variety of barn models, too. Most have license-plate roofs. He's always ready to do custom orders.
He's retired, and especially during the shutdowns, he likes to have something to keep busy, he said.
Barb Stobaugh's “creative name” is Elemine's Garden, and her table full of baked goods has been more popular than ever this year, she said.
“I kind of just have specialty cookies and scones,” she said, and that includes dog treats, plus gluten-free options on the human treats.
Another booth was manned by members of Pi Beta Phi, a women's fraternity/sorority at Millikin University, whose philanthropy focus is literacy. The members' motto is “Lead, Read, Achieve” and they give away books to kids who might not have many books of their own, as well as reading to and with children at schools during normal times when that's possible, said Aly Gabriel, a senior.
“We were asked (to volunteer at the market) by our house mom,” Gabriel said. “They said they needed some help setting up and working. It's fun to be involved in the community, because campus isn't that far from here, but it's different over there. It's something to change up our weekend besides studying all the time.”
