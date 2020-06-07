You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Central Park prayer service seeks unity
DECATUR — As protests continued in cities across the country Saturday, the organizer of a prayer service in Central Park said he was seeking to bring people together. 

Shawne Lofton planned the service that brought more than an hour of prayer, singing and speeches to the park. Lofton, 23, noted that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and subsequent nationwide protests, along with the coronavirus pandemic, have caused pain, fear and uncertainty for many people. 

"We saw fit right now for a chance to all come together and kind of remind people that God is in control of everything that’s going on, every situation," he said. "We want to remind everybody that everything is going to be OK." 

The event came the same day that several peaceful protests were held across Central Illinois to honor Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. In Champaign, numerous streets were closed for a march. Hundreds also attended "Demonstration for Justice and Peace" Saturday in Monticello, Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

SECONDARY

Shawne Lofton welcome the crowd gathered during a community prayer service he organized in Central Park on Saturday. Lofton said the purpose of the event was to bring people together and reassure them that God was in control. 

Several demonstrations have been held in honor of Floyd in Decatur in the past week, including a Justice Walk on Monday that brought an estimated 500 people to march around downtown. Co-organizer Jacob Jenkins said Saturday that another event is being planned at 5:15 p.m. Thursday starting at the Decatur Civic Center. This one aims to honor Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. 

Another prayer service organized by Ignite 217 also was held in Central Park on Thursday.

Mathews_Freida 2 06.06.20.JPG

Frieda Mathews, right, raises her arms while listening to gospel music in Central Park on Saturday. 

Aliyah Houston, 15, took part in Monday's Justice Walk and also Saturday's prayer service, where she performed a spoken-word piece. 

Houston, who is black, spoke passionately about the need for equality and the harm caused by stereotypes. She told the Herald & Review after the event that she had poured her anger and other emotions about what is happening in the world into her writing. 

"In the American mentality, we get so much stereotypes put onto us and it’s so hard," Houston said. "People say, ‘Don’t pay attention to those stereotypes, you have to pick those up,’ but it’s really hard. It gets put onto us like a fence, it feels like we can’t get out of." 

Houston_Aliyah 2 06.06.20.JPG

Aliyah Houston, 15, performs with the Miracle Temple youth praise dance team in Central Park. 

Houston also performed as part of the Miracle Temple youth praise dance team. She said the dance represented the personal relationship that individuals can develop with God. 

"God said, ‘I have engraved you in the palm of my hand,’ meaning that ... you yourself can build a relationship with him," she said. "He will know your name, he knows you, he’s your friend, he’s everything you could ever need."

Linda George led an impassioned prayer for the community. Speaking before the event, she said wanted people to leave with a reminder that God created all people and loves them equally, regardless of skin color or other circumstances. 

"Our god is greater than all the violence that’s going on now and we need to get out in the streets and show love," said George, who is a member of Decatur's First Church of the Nazarene. "This violence has to stop and the only way it will stop is through love." 

George said she couldn't "sit back and do nothing" with all that's happening in the world. 

"It’s easy to sit back and do nothing and leave it for others," she said. "But we are not to do that. And what does it take just to show love? What does it take to come out here and sit and be peaceful, rather than trashing someone’s business or doing some harm?

"We have to show love and we can’t do it sitting at home, doing nothing." 

Freida Matthews was among those taking part in the prayer service. 

“I think that it's very important that the community comes together at times like this," Matthews said, "because everybody is in such a hard place right now with all this violence and racism going on.

"The only way that we can work it out is everybody comes together as one, and until then we'll never be on the same page.”

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

ONLINE:

Visit herald-review.com to see video of the prayer event. 

