Watch now: Central Park prayer service seeks unity

Houston also performed as part of the Miracle Temple youth praise dance team. She said the dance represented the personal relationship that individuals can develop with God.

"God said, ‘I have engraved you in the palm of my hand,’ meaning that ... you yourself can build a relationship with him," she said. "He will know your name, he knows you, he’s your friend, he’s everything you could ever need."

Linda George led an impassioned prayer for the community. Speaking before the event, she said wanted people to leave with a reminder that God created all people and loves them equally, regardless of skin color or other circumstances.

"Our god is greater than all the violence that’s going on now and we need to get out in the streets and show love," said George, who is a member of Decatur's First Church of the Nazarene. "This violence has to stop and the only way it will stop is through love."

George said she couldn't "sit back and do nothing" with all that's happening in the world.

"It’s easy to sit back and do nothing and leave it for others," she said. "But we are not to do that. And what does it take just to show love? What does it take to come out here and sit and be peaceful, rather than trashing someone’s business or doing some harm?