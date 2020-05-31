Watch now: Central Park rally held to protest death of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A demonstration is being held in Central Park to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death Monday. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown are among those present at the event. The Rev. Courtney Carson, a Decatur school board member, opened the event with prayer.

"We're asking you right now, dear Heavenly Father, for the spiritual fortitude to do what's right and respond to what's right here in Decatur, Illinois," he said.

Decatur Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley spoke about the fear she feels for her 30-year-old son, who is black. She said she asks her son to stay on the phone with her if he is stopped by police.

"I have been worrying for 30 years, every time he goes anywhere," she said.