Watch now: Charity bike ride honors Illinois' fallen police officers

DECATUR — The Rev. Doug Lowery encourages his congregation at Maranatha Assembly of God to pray daily for first responders.

And he was grateful his church was on the route the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors bicyclists took through Decatur on Friday, so the church could provide them a place to rest and eat.

“We've always supported the police department, and this was an opportunity since we happened to be in the right place on their schedule, and we were glad to do it,” Lowery said.

The church previously hosted the funeral for Officer Chris Oberheim, one of the officers the ride honors this year. Oberheim died May 19, 2021, in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance in Champaign, where he had served on the police force for 13 years. He was a native of Decatur.

“Our mission here is when a line-of-duty death occurs, we arrive on scene and we never go away,” said Illinois C.O.P.S. co-chair Mike McTighe. “We're always with our families, whether it's the one-year anniversary or 15- or 20-year anniversaries, we're always with our families.”

The

The organization provides support after officers are killed in the line of duty, helping the families they left behind to adjust.

“There is no membership fee to join C.O.P.S., for the price paid is already too high,” the website reads.

Every July, volunteers that include officers, survivors and supporters take a bicycle ride of hundreds of miles to visit the hometowns of the officers to be honored that year. The group also made a stop in Long Creek on behalf of Trooper Todd Hanneken, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bondville on March 25, 2021.

“I am riding for everybody,” said Officer Chad Bock of the Normal Police Department, who is participating in his eighth ride this year and has been part of the organization for 12 years. “I don't fit the definition of a 'survivor' because I haven't lost a co-worker or family member.”

“He (Bock) is our family,” said Amber Oberheim. “That's the way that works.”

Bock is a member of the Critical Incident Memorial Team, which responds anywhere in the state to assist families when there's a line-of-duty death.

“The Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors stepped up for us when we lost our dad, and did things that we weren't expecting, and they were great,” said Avery Oberheim. “We want to give back to them and also show other families that we love them.”

This year's four-day ride started Thursday in Alton and will end Sunday in Bridgeview. Riders take brief breaks every 20 miles or so, and spend each night in a hotel. At every stop, they're greeted, as they were in Decatur, with supporters lining the route waving flags and posters and cheering.

Each rider must raise at least $800 and each support team member, $500.

Riding all those miles on a bicycle is tough, said Joe Oberheim, an officer with the Decatur Police Department and brother of Chris Oberheim.

“I'm doing it to support the C.O.P.S. organization,” he said. “They were there for our family when Chris was killed. And to help raise money for them, so they can continue to support families when an officer dies in the line of duty. Chris is obviously a huge motivation for me. Thinking about him and the other officers is what keeps me going.”

And though the ride is to honor officers lost in the past year, one name on their list this year is Patrolman Roy Liesveld, who died during the 1918 flu epidemic. Police officers pitched in to help the sick and dying during that time, and Liesveld drove an ambulance, transporting flu patients to hospitals, even after falling ill himself.