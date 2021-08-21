Watch now: Charleston run honors service members killed in Afghanistan, Iraq

CHARLESTON — Before participants in the annual Run for the Fallen head to the track, they each receive a biography card about an Illinois service member who was killed in Afghanistan or Iraq.

"You just think about them the whole time you are doing your four laps. It puts you in your own state of mind thinking about sacrifice," said Charleston resident Bob Black Jr. after he and his wife, Rhonda, finished their laps on Saturday.

Bob Black, who served in the Illinois Army National Guard, noted his brother, U.S. Army veteran Mike Black, was wounded in Afghanistan but, thankfully, recovered. Mike Black and his wife now have four children.

Run for the Fallen, in its 12th year, returned in person on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event's biography cards and other traditions returned, too.

"The cards tell where they lived and a little bit of personal information about them. It's very nice," said Charleston resident Ken Ross, who served with the U.S. Marines in Iraq. He took part in Saturday's run alongside his wife, Kim, and family and friends.

Other returning traditions include participants each placing a small U.S. flag in the ground at Trojan Hill and ringing the bell there in memory of a service member.

Those memorialized included Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Du Quoin, who was among those killed by a suicide bombing in 2016 at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Iubelt's extended family wore matching white T-shirts to the run that said, "All Gave Some, Some Gave All" and "In Memory of Tyler Iubelt."

His grandmother, Darla Iubelt, said she learned about Run for the Fallen from a fellow Gold Star family from Du Quoin. She said they attended their first one on Saturday and were impressed by the event.

Iubelt's widow, Shelby, said their 5-year-old daughter, Violet, was excited to run her mile on the track and to place a flag for her daddy.

Run for the Fallen lead organizer Carolyn Cloyd said several Gold Star families attended Saturday's event and a steady stream of other participants turned out throughout the day to honor the fallen service members. She said the large turnout was a relief after last year's virtual event.

"We really were not sure what to expect after last year, but it's just been striking," Cloyd said, adding that she was glad to see so many Charleston High School athletic teams take part in the run.

Volleyball team member Addie Wood, who is a senior, said she has taken part in the Run for the Fallen since her freshman year and that seeing the biography cards each year "really brings it home" about the purpose of the event. Wood said she is proud that the high school campus hosts the run and is glad the event returned in person this year.

"We sure missed it. It's a great cause for the volleyball team to be involved in," Wood said.

