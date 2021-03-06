Watch now: Children demonstrate pedal power at Farm Show in Mattoon

From their first competitive pedal tractor pull, Levi took home a first-place trophy for pulling the weighted sled 24 feet, 11 inches and Laila won a first-place trophy for pulling for 29 feet, 6 inches.

"My legs feel like jelly fish legs," Laila exclaimed afterward. Even though her pull was tiring, Laila sad she had already seen her brother successfully take part in this event and she wanted to compete with him. "I thought, 'He did it, so I can probably do it, too.'"

Participant Layla Cole, 9, of Mattoon had competed before in pulls at the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club's Farm Show and at the National Farm Machinery Show in Kentucky. Layla said she knew to keep her eyes on the finish line Saturday but, "My legs still got tired." She achieved her first "full pull" of the track distance and then placed second in the tie breaker with a pull of 21 feet, 11 inches.

Layla's parents, Dennis and Melissa Cole, cheered her on during the pull. Dennis Cole, a member of the East Central Illinois club, also volunteered at the pull and displayed a tractor at the Farm Show. Melissa Cole said COVID-19 concerns probably kept some community members from attending the show, but she was still glad to see so many visitors checking out the antique tractors spread across the mall.