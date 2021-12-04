 Skip to main content
Watch now: Christmas parade cheers downtown Decatur
HOLIDAY SEASON

Watch now: Christmas parade cheers downtown Decatur

Video from annual Decatur Christmas Parade

DECATUR — Since getting married eight years ago, Dan and Tammy Kindermann have been coming out to the Transfer House each year to see floats roll through for the annual Decatur Christmas Parade.

Sitting in the bed of their truck parked along Park Street with their granddaughter Murphy Boliard, the couple said they have a picture frame at home where they have put a photo of themselves for every year they attend.

santa parade 1 120421.JPG

Santa waves to the crowd during the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

“I hope people just get out and enjoy it because last year nobody got to be this close,” Dan said. “We’ve come a long way and we got a long way to go, but to just start getting in the spirit, that’s why we’re here.”

The parade, which kicks off the holiday season downtown with creative floats by local organizations and businesses, made for another bright and festive event on Saturday for families and community members to enjoy together.

Abigail Jaco 120421.JPG

Abigail Jaco, 5, dressed the part of Santa during the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

Launching north down Franklin Street at 4:30 p.m., the parade continued west on North Street with people tossing candy and playing holiday music before going south on Main Street and ending at the intersection of Main and Macon.

“This is our first year and we’re enjoying the weather,” said Akie Ferguson with her two children, Cole and Braxton. “The kids are just trying to get in the Christmas spirit and now want to go see Santa.”

Ferguson said they were able to spend most of the early afternoon at the Decatur Public Library playing games, making their own Christmas-themed crafts and also decorating their own bags to collect candy along the parade route.

Earthmower 1 120421.JPG

Earthmover Credit Union starts the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

“This has brought everybody together after the last couple of years and it’s just been nice,” said Brian Trent, driving his custom built 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with lights decorated around the trim. “Everybody needs something good.”

A member of a local group of car enthusiasts called Cars and Coffee, Trent said he and others took part in the parade with their fast cars alongside Jim’s Detailing and were tossing out Hot Wheels cars to children after receiving a small sponsorship and donation of toy cars from the company itself.

Tikisha Green, with her four children sitting in Central Park, said this was also their first year at the parade and she figured they try to get out of the house to experience some holiday joy and Christmas festivities.

santa 2 120421.JPG

Santa and the Grinch waves to the crowd during the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

“We really just want to show the kids all the different things that they can get out, explore and learn new things,” Green said. “No matter what, people should come together and just enjoy themselves for the evening.”

Murphy Jo Boliard 1 120421.JPG

Murphy Jo Boliard, 5, watches the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

Judah Renfro, a marketing specialist with Decatur Earthmover Credit Union, said he and others try to put on a show every year with the parade to get involved with the community and enjoy themselves while also giving back.

“Whether it’s through charities and other different events, that’s what this is all about, it’s giving back to the community,” Renfro said. “We want to share the Christmas spirit and really be a part of the light in the city that we all want to continue to see grow.”

Jacobee Carter 1 120421.JPG

Jacobee Carter, 3, waves during the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street.

Christel Wheeler with her daughter and also founder of the Dynamic Threat Majorette Dance Team & Factory, Ibreshia, said they brought out their team to show their students why it’s important to be a part of a community while also putting on an award-winning show.

Laura Laws 1 120421.JPG

Laura Laws, left, and her son, Carder Laws, watch the annual Decatur Christmas Parade on Saturday down Franklin Street. Carder was holding their dog, Lucy.

“Unity is everything, loving one another is important and coming together as a group to be about your community is the best thing to do,” Christel said. “It takes us to build up our community, so we need all to be present.” 

