Watch now: Christmas spirit radiates from Bloomington woman's Santa collection

BLOOMINGTON — Behind Juanita and Niles Smith’s front doors, adorned with beautiful Christmas wreaths, Bloomington’s own entryway to the North Pole awaits, with an assembly of Santa Clauses of all shapes, sizes, styles and colors.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Juanita said, opening the doors with a big smile.
The couple's extensive collection of Santas began about 30 years ago when the Smiths lived in Decatur, and it followed them to their current home in Bloomington.
“It just kept getting bigger and bigger, and I love it, and I may have gone a little bit overboard, but I like it,” Smith said.
For her, Christmas is the perfect time to go big on celebration.
“Christmas is just special to me because it’s the day that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was born, and I just love, love celebrating that time of the year,” she said. “I just think … especially in this day and age, we need something to celebrate, and I think Christmas is a time to do it.”
The Smiths’ hidden corner of the North Pole isn’t exactly kept secret, as children were welcomed in to experience the Santa-mania for years before the pandemic.
“We are allowing some people this year,” Juanita said. “But we’re a little bit selective. Our neighborhood kids, we let them come, of course.”
A sleigh by the front door is usually full of gifts for the kids to take home after their visits.
Welcoming in kids also means welcoming a few interesting questions, like, “Is Santa Claus Black?”
“And I go, ‘You know what, Santa Claus is whatever you want him to be,’” Smith tells the children. “I said, ‘I’ve got a lot of Black Santas, I’ve got a lot of white Santas. I love Santa Claus and he is whatever you want him to be, so what do you think?’
“It’s for everybody, you know. I love it, but I want them to like it, too. … I want them to have something to lift up their spirits because gosh, we need it. We really do.”
A different beautifully decorated Christmas tree takes center stage in each room, with an army of red-coated, big-bellied Santas covering almost every surface and lining every walkway.
A “Mad Hatter” tree was the first stop on a recent tour through the Smith house, where a variety of motion sensor jolly men were ready to entertain.
Mr. Claus climbed up and down a ladder attached to the tree, and another blew the whistle on a circling train. The not-so-traditional hip-hop Santa dances alongside a singing white-bearded Elvis Presley.
“So this is my whimsical room and I love it, I love it, I love it,” Smith said. “Santas are everywhere.”
In the kitchen, Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two get to work mixing cookies, rolling out dough and digging in a mini countertop refrigerator looking for more milk and cookies.
“We do every room and even the bathroom. We just make sure everything’s covered,” Smith said with a laugh. “Even the soap dispensers!”
The six holiday trees set up throughout the house are decorated with various themes and color schemes, including brown plaid, red and black checker, Coca-Cola, and “The Nutcracker” in their late son’s room, to honor his favorite.
A 2009 garage fire destroyed the decorations that once covered a few trees, “so we just changed and did some different stuff.”
“The fire just devastated me, it just ... I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said, adding that many of the ornaments their children made while they were in school were lost as well. “That brought tears to my eyes. … But life goes on and we got through it.”
Smith said the fire, which also burned two cars, took about half of their collection of Santas.
“I just kind of kept going, just kept buying a few things at a time. No matter where we went, we’d get a few here, a few there.”
About 100 Santas are set up now, but not all of them made it out of storage this year.
“It was just with COVID, I said, ‘Not that many people will be coming to see the Santas.’ I go, ‘I’ll just put out what I enjoy, the ones I really enjoy.’”
Smith said she loves taking her time to decorate the house, starting as early as mid-November, and she sings the whole way through.
Many of the Santas sing back or play music from music boxes or miniature pianos, filling the house with “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and even Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”
“If I’m ever angry with my husband, I just go around and turn on all of them,” she said laughing over the noise.
Among the singing, dancing and laughing Santas, a few tell stories, “and the kids would come and we’d let them sit down and he’d tell them '‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.'”
Smith’s current favorite of the collection is one of the storytellers who sits in a big (for his miniature size) armchair next to a bookshelf stacked with tiny books. When a book is placed in his hands, he’ll read that story.
“I think that’s very soothing, and I like him a lot,” she said.
Even though celebrating the holidays through the pandemic has been difficult, the Smiths love to share their Christmas spirit with others.
Having just retired from her career as a nurse anesthetist, Juanita said after the holiday when most Santas return to storage, she’ll finally have time to sort through them and start getting rid of some of the collection.
“And I’ll give it to someone who enjoys it as much as I do.”
