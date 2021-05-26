Watch now: Communities come together to honor fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

DECATUR — Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.

But when the shouted order came from the doors of the church, every spine snapped straight and every officer came to attention. A second shouted order, and every one of them saluted, while the pipe and drum corps played and the flag-draped casket was carried to the waiting hearse.

Parked in front of the church was a Champaign police car, draped in black ribbon. Members of the Patriot Guard stood ready with flags and a motorcycle escort for the hearse, waiting in the still, muggy air.

As the police vehicles lined up for the procession to the cemetery in Monticello, seemingly every agency in the state of Illinois was represented: Orland Park; Streamwood; Deerfield; East Peoria; O'Fallon, Ogle County, Libertyville, Kendall County; and many more. The Decatur and Champaign police departments were represented by several vehicles each. Officers from other states, including Indiana and Texas, also joined the procession.

Oberheim was killed early May 19 during a shootout at an apartment complex. Officers had gone there in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect. A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.

Champaign County court records show Lafayette had previous arrests for domestic violence and drug possession.

A 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer. He served the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the Decatur department.

A procession carrying Oberheim's body left the church before 1:30 p.m., traveling along the west side of Decatur to Interstate 72 en route to Monticello for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery.

The crowds lining the procession route became silent, many with their hands over their hearts, as the hearse and a line of police vehicles passed by.

Liz Bartimus taught Oberheim and his siblings at Mound School in Decatur and attended his funeral. Oberheim’s brother, Greg, is married to her adopted niece, Michelle.

“Teachers never know how students will make their mark on the world but I always knew Chris and his siblings would do well wherever they landed because they were raised with lots of love and a strong work ethic,” she said “Listening to Chris' service, his commitment to his family, community and job left a large impact on many people. The ripple effect of his death will be felt for a long time. I never really understood the support and family created when becoming a first responder until today. It was palpable and visibly evident all around me...many glistening eyes among the men and women in blue.”

Oberheim lived in Monticello with his wife and four daughters and was very active in the community.

Although many were unable to attend the funeral services, the Monticello community wanted to show their appreciation, support and love for the Oberheim family. Hours before the procession was scheduled to arrive, the route to the Monticello cemetery was lined with flags, blue bows, lawn chairs and people ready to honor the fallen officer.

Ashlee Burton, owner of an apartment building on State Street, was tying blue bows around pillars in front of the building. “They are for the officers that go out and fight for our community,” she said. “We just want them to know that we support them.”

The blue bows, purchased as a fundraiser from the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, were displayed on various buildings, vehicles and signs since the announcement of the funeral procession route. “I have four here and more that I’m putting up at home,” Burton said.

Burton said she is close with extended Oberheim family members. “But I’m trying to give them space,” she said.

Further down State Street were retired couple Ted and Kathy Bachman, who also spent Wednesday morning attaching blue bows to the columns of their home. “They just came in last night,” Ted Bachman said.

“The funds are going to go to a charity of Amber’s choice,” Kathy Bachman said, referring to Oberheim’s wife.

The couple recently returned to Monticello after living and working in Chicago, but did not know the Oberheim family. However, they still wanted to honor the fallen officer.

“Especially during this time where police are disparagingly having funding taken away,” Ted Bachman said. “And here this guy gives his life.”

The town’s reaction to Oberheim’s death and his family made an impression on the Bachmans.

“Something like this affects everybody,” Ted Bachman said.

Cari Loudenburg brought two of her children, Asher, 11, and Ellasyn, 14, to a spot along Market Street in Monticello. They stood waiting for the funeral procession holding a blue and black striped Thin Blue Line flag. “My husband is a police officer in Bloomington,” Cari Loudenburg said as she fought back tears. “This is a good experience to see.”

The family understands the worries of sending their father and husband to work as a patrol officer. “We felt heartbreak for the family,” Loudenburg said. “This is a really bad time for officers in general.”

The funeral procession was the first for the Loudenburg children. However, they have attended police rallies with the Thin Blue Line Flag in the past. “To show our support for the police,” Asher said.

As the time grew closer for the police officers’ arrival, the bystanders discussed the impact on Monticello, schools and families.

Louanna Miller and her husband David Miller waited with neighbors and community members along State Street. “It’s been very somber this week,” Louanna Miller said about the atmosphere. “The last few days when they started putting up flags to line the procession route, that made it even more somber.”

The couple have witnessed the community come together for the Oberheim family as well as for one another. “In a small town like this, that’s what people do,” David Miller said.

The couple placed a wreath, decorated with red, white and blue flowers and draped with blue and black ribbon, near the edge of the road. The plan was to use the patriotic door decoration for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. “But I’m going to leave it that way,” Louanna Miller said. “It’s a difficult time for family, friends, for our community, for the country.”

As the Piatt County School Mental Health Clinician, Louanna Miller spent much of the past week in the schools providing support and counselling for students and teachers. The conversations revolved around tragic loss and unexpected death, according to Louanna Miller. “I talked to a lot of staff and teachers too,” she said.

Along with classmates and teachers, the therapist spoke with children of other police officers. “Just because of the suddenness and the reality of this,” she said. “And now it’s been brought home to our small town of Monticello with an officer that lives here.”

With the Oberheim death so recent, advice is not needed, according to Louanna Miller. “At this point, it’s really listening,” she said. “Everybody is in a state of shock at that time.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

