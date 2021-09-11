Watch now: Community gathers at Lake Decatur on 20th anniversary of 9/11

DECATUR — For many young people, the events that took place on 9/11 have less of an imprint on their memories.

For those who do remember, it was a day like no other.

Regardless of where the day stands in their memory, community members and first responders of all ages gathered before sunset on Saturday at the Lake Decatur 9/11 Memorial to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“There’s a lot of people in this younger generation that have no idea why it’s important to the people that are here,” said Lauren Axe, who served as a liaison for the event. “You need to remember people gave up their lives for us to live in this great country.”

With the Macon County Honor Guard present, people stood as the national anthem was performed by Addie Cripe and Peyton Lents of Elite Energy Show Choir and reflections were made by community members.

“We’re here to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and the first responders that gave their lives for our freedom,” said Charles Laurie, commander of the Macon County Honor Guard. “That’s the least that we can do.”

After a bell-ringing ceremony by the Decatur Fire Department Honor Guard and a performance of "Amazing Grace" by Lt. Jason Nolan, balloons in the shape of doves were released along the lakefront to represent the lives lost that day.

“Everybody knows somebody, and it was such a shock to our country,” said George Frank, president of the Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois. “We’re all brothers and sisters under the skin and we’re all Americans. We need to push that and let everybody know.”

Frank reminded the audience that people will always be at risk and will need first responders like the police and fire departments, as well as the military, to keep the country safe.

Officer Pat Smith of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department said he remembers being in high school when the attacks took place and how the tragedy ignited his sense of duty that he carries with him to this day.

“9/11 means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me and my friends who are in police work, who served in the military or who are firefighters, it means everything to us,” Smith said. “A lot of the reasons we do what we do in our lifetime is because of 9/11.”

