Watch now: Community responds in overwhelming fashion to feed those in need

DECATUR — The early morning chill was considerably warmed at Friday's WSOY Community Food Drive when radio personality Brian Byers made the announcement that Archer Daniels Midland Co. had just donated $100,000.
“Even though they're a global company, like every business, they've felt the effects of COVID-19,” Byers said to his radio audience. Employees donated and the company matched their donations through ADM Cares.
The giving kept coming and by the end of the day more than $600,000 was collected, which is equivalent to 3.2 million pounds of food. The amount doubled last year's total of 1.6 million pounds.
The scene at the Airport Plaza Kroger was much different than past years. No semitrucks full of food, no fork trucks, no army of volunteers. Because of COVID-19, only monetary donations were accepted.
“This is number 19,” said Karin Betzer, who has volunteered for every food drive. “And this one is very different.”
Her job for the day was to oversee the funds handed in at the Kroger parking lot. She was confident going in that the community would respond in a positive way, and was not bothered by the less hectic atmosphere.
“It’s the sign of the times,” she said.
Vickie and David Marshall from Mount Zion have donated to the food drive for years. "We've donated food every year and sometimes money," David Marshall said. "It's a worthwhile cause.”
The couple appreciated the simplicity of donating money. “It’s easier giving cash,” Vickie Marshall said. “I would go to the store and buy it anyway.”
Schools continued to play a vital role in the event, even as many are operating remotely because of COVID-19.
Our Lady of Lourdes Principal Theresa Bowser dropped off a $5,000 check, raised at the school through a variety of daily activities such as non-uniform days.
“I think we've actually gotten more as far as what we're able to purchase,” Bowser said. “With the food bank able to do 19 cents a pound, think this is going to go a long way and I think the Catholic community schools will make a very nice contribution, with Holy Family, St. Patrick and Lourdes, we're able to make an impact.”
Eisenhower High School's fundraising effort was a "City vs. County" competition where officers from Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Department collected drive-through donations in the circle drive in front of the school. The result: City, $1,125; County, $495.
Dennis School teacher Sara Nave organized an online auction for her school's contribution, which raised $1,837.
“I am beyond thrilled at how well the auction played out,” Nave said. “If it were not for our amazing community coming together, not only to donate the items up for auction, but also bidding on items they loved, we would not have been as successful as we were. Every year this event does more and more for our community, and this year, especially with COVID-19, the need is greater than ever.”
The auction worked out so well, she said, that the school might decide to make it an annual event.
United Way Executive Director Debra Bogle accepted donations as people drove past the WSOY stage and sound system. “We’ve had a steady stream of cars come through throughout the day, but without the food, it looks different, it feels different,” she said. “It’s exciting at the same time. We hear the numbers coming in.”
Bogle has witnessed the community coming together during important events, such as the food drive. “There’s no way we could do any of this without every single person participating,” she said.
According to Bogle, this year’s event is one of the most important food drives. “We see the need in the community, not just with food, but with rent, mortgage, medication,” she said. “Whatever we can do to help alleviate some of that, this is one of the easy ways we can help.”
This year, the organizers have partnered with Central Illinois Food Bank, which can buy a pound of food for 19 cents, so every dollar is worth a little more than five pounds of food.
“We warehoused (the food) at Parke Warehouses (in the past),” said Kevin Breheny, co-founder of the food drive. “We filled up 18 semis one year and that was stored. Now, we can use the Central Illinois Food Bank who knows how to move food in and out as needed, and our pantries can order as needed, and we bank that money with them and we get five times more food.”
The plans for a 2020 community food drive were not definite when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses. “When we were able to reopen things, we decided we definitely need to have a food drive,” said Lindsay Romano, co-coordinator for the event.
The concern was for a new group of community members in need of help. They are described at asset limited, income constrained, employed — or ALICE.
“These are people living paycheck to paycheck,” Romano said.
The funds raised during the food drive will go to the Central Illinois Foodbank under an account for the individual local food pantries. “So they are able to purchase what they need when they need it,” Romano said. “The money goes much farther.”
Last year, The Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, Extended Hands/Reasonable Service, Crossings Healthcare RX Gardens, Big Blue Backpacks, AMELCA, Moundford Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, Northeast Community Fund, Blue Mound Food Pantry, Mount Zion Food Pantry, Helping Hands Food Pantry and God's Shelter of Love all received food from the drive.
Friday's excitement and hard work wasn't limited to the Kroger parking lot.
Donors had the option of calling in their pledge. Operators were answering phone calls at the First Christian Church on North MacArthur Road.
BJ Leonard coordinated the seven phone lines and all of the operators scheduled throughout the day.
According to Leonard, the phone calls come in waves. “There were actually moments where we were getting so many calls at once, our phone lines couldn’t handle it all,” he said. “People were getting a busy signal.”
Phone totals were tallied on a spreadsheet and available online for the crew at the Kroger Parking lot to see. Midway through the event, the call-in donors had pledged or given nearly $25,000. First Christian Church has partnered with the annual community drive for 15 years, according to Leonard.
The staff understands the importance of offering a socially distant option for donations. “It’s a little disconnected feeling,” Leonard said. “But the radio really includes us. And the people here really do have a lot of fun.”
Dave Wendt supervised the afternoon shift. He listened to the radio broadcast throughout the day. “That way in between phone calls I can keep them updated on what’s happening,” he said.
Wendt had witnessed a surge in phone calls whenever the radio personality announced a new total. “Then it will slow down,” he said.
According to the church supervisors, the amount of phone calls appeared to remain the same as past years. “I think we would be busier if you didn’t have that ability to go online and donate,” Wendt said.
When donors called the pledge line, the operator asked simple questions, including name, address, payment option, and if they wanted the donation to be credited to a specific school.
Operator Jan Hooten said she tries to make the conversation a pleasant one. “I like to do small talk with them to make them feel happy that they called in,” she said. “It’s not just a Thank You.”
Several of the volunteers are young people who are members of Young Leaders in Action, which is sponsored by the Community Foundation and Decatur Rotary chapter 180. The high school students have done a multitude of projects.
“We're helping take donations because it's absolutely necessary right now with everything that's happening,” said DeLanee Miller, a senior at Argenta-Oreana High School. “Everyone's in more need with what's happening, and I think it's a good thing for us to do, giving back to our community.”
As the day continued, Breheny said he enjoyed the event. “It’s been pretty smooth,” he said. “But it feels different.”
He is thankful the community accepted the new food drive format. “Everybody gets it,” Breheny said. “They have adapted to the new normal.”
