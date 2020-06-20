Watch now: Concert in Central Park celebrates Juneteenth

“Last minute, I said I know the world's been shut down, and now the world's opening up,” said Fuller, president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce. “I had a virtual Juneteenth on our Chamber Facebook page, but I felt that since the world is opening up and there's so many things going on in the world right now with racial uprising, the pandemic, this was a great opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday that no one really knows about.”

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War had ended and the slaves were free, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Stories of why it took so long to get the news to Texas are many. Some say it was due to the Union Army not being strong enough to enforce the Proclamation until then. Some say the plantation owners knew and withheld the information in order to keep their enslaved labor force. Some say the Confederate states rejected President Abraham Lincoln's authority over them. Any or none of these could be true and it's unknown what the actual reasons were, according to the National Registry of Juneteenth Organizations & Supporters.