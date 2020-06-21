Watch now: Concert in Decatur's Central Park celebrates Juneteenth

DECATUR — Between the shutdowns due to COVID-19 and the social unrest of recent weeks since the death of George Floyd, Tammy Fuller didn't know if a Juneteenth celebration was possible.
Then things began to open up. Illinois entered Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan and people began to get together again.
“Last minute, I said I know the world's been shut down, and now the world's opening up,” said Fuller, president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce. “I had a virtual Juneteenth on our Chamber Facebook page, but I felt that since the world is opening up and there's so many things going on in the world right now with racial uprising, the pandemic, this was a great opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday that no one really knows about.”
Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War had ended and the slaves were free, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Stories of why it took so long to get the news to Texas are many. Some say it was due to the Union Army not being strong enough to enforce the Proclamation until then. Some say the plantation owners knew and withheld the information in order to keep their enslaved labor force. Some say the Confederate states rejected President Abraham Lincoln's authority over them. Any or none of these could be true and it's unknown what the actual reasons were, according to the National Registry of Juneteenth Organizations & Supporters.
“I wanted to get the word out about Juneteenth and what it stands for and why we should be celebrating,” Fuller said. “It's important because this is actually African-Americans' Freedom Day.”
The Central Park event included live music, a DJ, hot dogs on the grill, and vendors.
“I wanted to showcase our local talent,” she said. “So it's most like a concert.”
Included in that concert were Jayla Lee and Zhanigh Rice, best friends and collaborators who haven't been able to see each other since the stay-at-home order started, and the two leaped at the chance to perform for Juneteenth.
Lee sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the two sang “Glory,” by John Legend, together. The Legend song speaks of justice and freedom, which is why that one was chosen.
“Miss Tammy reached out to me and I'm always open to help out the community in whatever way, shape or form that I can,” Lee said.
“Especially with everything going on right now, when we get the opportunity to come together as one and let everyone know that everything's going on, but we're still a family, we're still whole as a community, as a race, then we take that opportunity and run with it.”
Fuller is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and offered voter registration at the event on Saturday. She said it was important to celebrate freedom and to exercise the right to vote as well.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
