Watch now: Construction of lazy river set to begin at Splash Cove in Decatur's Nelson Park

The layout presented to the board Wednesday included a staircase entry connecting the river to the existing water park complex and three staircase exits where floaters can get out of the pool.

A secondary mechanical building to be constructed next to the river will hold pool equipment, filters and have two additional family single restrooms. Deck chairs will also be available in the surrounding open space near the entrance.

According to Gerhard, a decision to have park workers install fencing took $35,000 off the bid price. O'Shay Builders of Springfield submitted a bid of $2,905,575.

The water park, which includes multiple water slides and other features, has been in development for several years. Located along U.S. 36 and next to the Overlook Adventure complex, the water park is part of the park district's long-term lakefront development plan which aims to transform the Nelson Park area into a hub for recreation that could attract regional visitors as well as providing a range of activities for residents.

Splash Cove was supposed to open this year, but that was put on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

