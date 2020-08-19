You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Construction of lazy river set to begin at Splash Cove in Decatur's Nelson Park
top story
SPLASH COVE

DECATUR — Splash Cove Water Park will include the addition of a lazy river when it opens on Memorial Day.

The Decatur Park District board on Wednesday approved a $2,675,655 contract with Decatur-based contractor Christy-Foltz, Inc. to lead the project. Construction is expected to begin in September.

The project is made possible through a $3 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity

Clay Gerhard, the park district's director of operations, said a design for the 520-foot long river was approved Wednesday morning by the Illinois Department of Public Health and a permit is expected to come Thursday.

"The middle lane is what we call the rapids," Gerhard said, noting the river's path will include a little variety for floaters. "The lane's a little narrower, the water moves a little bit faster in that area."

Around the halfway point, the river splits into two routes.

Lazy River design

"So you can choose to go to the rapids or to the normal lazy river, come back, then circle around and get out of the pool," he said.

The layout presented to the board Wednesday included a staircase entry connecting the river to the existing water park complex and three staircase exits where floaters can get out of the pool.

A secondary mechanical building to be constructed next to the river will hold pool equipment, filters and have two additional family single restrooms. Deck chairs will also be available in the surrounding open space near the entrance.

According to Gerhard, a decision to have park workers install fencing took $35,000 off the bid price. O'Shay Builders of Springfield submitted a bid of $2,905,575. 

The water park, which includes multiple water slides and other features, has been in development for several years. Located along U.S. 36 and next to the Overlook Adventure complex, the water park is part of the park district's long-term lakefront development plan which aims to transform the Nelson Park area into a hub for recreation that could attract regional visitors as well as providing a range of activities for residents.

Splash Cove was supposed to open this year, but that was put on hold because of coronavirus restrictions. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Memories of Decatur parks

Flashback: Officials in October 2019 lead tour of Splash Cove 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

