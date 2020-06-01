Watch now: Crews battle heavy fire at Starship Billiards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Multiple crews converged at Starship Billiards to battle heavy fire that appeared to cause extensive damage.

Decatur firefighters were dispatched to the business at 3015 Grand Prix Drive before 11:45 p.m. Crews were continuing to work the scene as of 12:45 a.m. Monday.

No information about the origin of the fire was immediately available. Scanner traffic at the time of dispatch did not mention any suspected looting or rioting activities.

Flames shot high above the roof of the business, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters in two ladder trucks hosed it down from above, while crews on the ground sprayed the side of the structure.

Decatur Police worked to control traffic on Pershing Avenue. Ameren Illinois and Decatur Ambulance Service were also on scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters through the years

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.