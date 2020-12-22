 Skip to main content
Watch now: Crews called to battle fire in downtown Pana
Watch now: Crews called to battle fire in downtown Pana

Pana fire

Firefighters look examine a building in downtown Pana that caught fire Tuesday morning and prompted the call to multiple area departments to assist putting it out. The building is located along East Second Street near the intersection of South Poplar Street.

 DONNETTE BECKETT, HERALD & REVIEW

PANA — At least a dozen departments from across the area were called to assist with a fire Tuesday in downtown Pana.

The fire, which involved three vacant buildings along East Second Street near the intersection of South Poplar Street, reportedly started around 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.

