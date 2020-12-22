Watch now: Crews called to battle fire in downtown Pana

Firefighters look examine a building in downtown Pana that caught fire Tuesday morning and prompted the call to multiple area departments to assist putting it out. The building is located along East Second Street near the intersection of South Poplar Street.
DONNETTE BECKETT, HERALD & REVIEW
HERALD & REVIEW
PANA — At least a dozen departments from across the area were called to assist with a fire Tuesday in downtown Pana.
The fire, which involved three vacant buildings along East Second Street near the intersection of South Poplar Street, reportedly started around 10 a.m.
This story will be updated. City of Roses: See history photos from Pana's past
Rhodes France Scout Reservation
1980: Darren Tesseo and scoutmaster Duane Barnard study book at the Rhodes-France Scout Reservation near Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Rose City Classic Race
1978: The mass start of the Rose City Classic race led off Pana's Labor Day parade.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Senior Citizens Club
1977: Pana Senior Citizens keep their building in top condition.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Senior Citizens Club
1977: The first Wednesday of each month means potluck and that means each member brings his favorite concoction, sometimes in his favorite dish.
United Methodist Church-First
1972: Members of the congregation of the First United Methodist Church in Pana held their last worship service in the old church building Sunday.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO:
Virgin Mary Grotto
1991: Worshippers bring their lawn chairs and pray while seated around the outdoor shrine.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO:
Kitchell Park
1975: Three Pana youths found the lagoon in Pana's Kitchell Park ready for ice skating this week following several days of below freezing temperatures. Skating on the frozen pond were Pete Kretzer, Eric Wieneke and Bruce Hrabac.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Kitchell Park
1975: A cannon and reflective pool caught the fancy of two Pana youngsters on the way home from Lincoln School this week. Phil Wilson, 6, and his brother Mike, 9, examined the World War I cannon and passed by the white-arched pool in Kitchell Park.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Kitchell Park
1980: A canopy was added over the entrance and parking lot has been completed since this photo was taken of Kitchell Park apartments.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Kitchell Park
1986: Fourty-four mallard ducks and three geese winter over in Ktichell Park under the care of Bud Cloe.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Kitchell Park
Kitchell Park
1969: The bridge is there, now if there were just some water to put under it ... Soon work at Ktichell Park in Pana will be completed, and the clods of earth will be replaced by a rippling lake.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Kitchell Park
1992: Kitchell Park in Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Chautauqua
1910: William Jennings Bryan, the 41st United States Secretary of State, seated third from left, is shown at the Pana chautauqua.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE
Christmas House
1991: From left, Nina Blackburn, Ruth Vail, Flossie Blackwell, Lorene Schafer and Dee Davis, members of the Five Star Club, are shown.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
George's Candy Shop
1991: August Kronshagen stands at the ice cream counter of his store, George's Candy Shop.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
George's Candy Shop
1991: Avgary Kehias stands behind the candy counter at George's Candy Shop in Pana. It opened in 1914.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Hawthorne Lodge-Lobby
1976: Hawthorne Lodge nursing home is shown.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Greenhouse
1986: Carl Engle tends to plants in a Pana greenhouse.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Greenhouse
1986: Carl Engle walks through a Pana greenhouse.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Greenhouse
1986: Doris Logsdon bundles roses in Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
National Greenhouse
1975: Lester Stephens and Leon Huttes check redwood molding machined in the shop at National Greenhouse Co.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Police
1985: David Chamberlain, Christian County Sheriff's Department reserve officer, practices at the new Pana firearms range.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Reeder Air Conditioning
Warren "Mike" Cothern selects the sayings that will appear on the sign outside the Reeder Air Conditioning and Heating store in Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Rhodes France Scout Reservation
1980: Steve Genders of Newton takes aim at the Rhodes-France Scout Reservation near Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Rhodes France Scout Reservation
1980: Scouts load up for canoe outing at the Rhodes-France Scout Reservation near Pana.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
