Watch now: Crews respond to fire on East Lincoln Avenue

DECATUR — Crews are responding to a fire in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 2:15 a.m.
The structure was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters were controlling the blaze as neighbors gathered to watch. Decatur Police were also on scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.
PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday through Tuesday
