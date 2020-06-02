You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Crews respond to fire on East Lincoln Avenue
Watch now: Crews respond to fire on East Lincoln Avenue

East Lincoln Fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on East Lincoln Avenue in Decatur. 

 ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Crews are responding to a fire in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. 

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 2:15 a.m. 

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters were controlling the blaze as neighbors gathered to watch. Decatur Police were also on scene. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

