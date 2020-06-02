Watch now: Crews respond to fire on East Lincoln Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Crews are responding to a fire in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 2:15 a.m.

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters were controlling the blaze as neighbors gathered to watch. Decatur Police were also on scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday through Tuesday

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

