Watch now: Critter Egg Hunt draws a crowd to Scovill Zoo

DECATUR — Kids apparently are born knowing how to collect Easter eggs.

Reese Knight, not quite 3 and clutching a fuzzy Easter basket shaped like a chick's head, needed very little coaching to wade into the fray and fill her basket with plastic eggs. Little brother Raife, 1, stayed in his father Dallin's arms and just watched.

“We haven't done it before and we thought it would be a lot of fun,” said mom Hayley Knight.

The Critter Egg Hunt at Scovill Zoo on Saturday drew a large number of kids, so many that zoo Executive Director Ken Frye said he couldn't begin to estimate the number, but it was enough to make him happy.

“We have it divided into divisions, for kids 6 to 10, 3 to 5 and 2s and under,” Frye said. He'd dubbed the little ones “amateurs,” the biggest kids “professionals,” and hadn't thought of a designation for the 3- to 5-year-olds, he said with a chuckle. “They collect the eggs and turn them in for a treat bag, and we're doing several heats so it's not everybody (hunting) at one time.”

Admission to the zoo after the hunt was only $2, and Frye encouraged families to take advantage of that, too. The hunt is an annual event and a cooperative venture between the zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois, next door, held on the grassy expanse between the two.

Zy'Miria Lester, 6, and her brother Zy'Merrion Mays, 3, were decked out in matching shirts and bunny ears, with faces painted like bunnies courtesy of their mom, Ashley Thomas. It was also their first time, and Thomas, holding up her phone to capture the moment on video, called encouragement to the little ones, trying to get them to move from the spot where they were picking up eggs to a spot a few feet away that was largely untouched. Laughing, she said, “I guess they're staying there.”

Zy'Merrion's Easter bucket was overflowing by the end, so he grabbed a few more and tried to carry them in his other hand, spilling some from the bucket as he bent to retrieve more.

The number of eggs the kids collected had no effect on their treat bags, Frye said, as every child got the same things: candy and little toys like rubber pencils and duck-shaped whistles. After the eggs were piled into big cardboard boxes following one heat, zoo staff hauled the boxes back out to scatter them for the next round.

“Pick up all those eggs,” Frye encouraged kids. “If you don't, I'll have to do it.”

Ayansh Shakya, 5, had been to the hunt before, said his father, Abhishek, and it was a fun family outing that included Ayansh's mother, Ayushi.

“This is a good event and he also hunted eggs at home,” Shakya said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.