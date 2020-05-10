Watch now: Damage to Lincoln Square Theatre causes city to declare it unsafe

But the Lincoln’s perpetual curse is that the funds coming in from everything from stage shows, concerts and movies never kept up with the costs of running it and restoring it.

The theater’s storied past includes an appearance by comedy legend Bob Hope as part of a vaudeville show in 1929. Other entertainment greats to play there included Bing Crosby, Al Jolson, Chico Marx and Louis Armstrong. It was also a key stop on "Haunted Decatur" tours and the setting of a number of local ghost stories.

Many fundraising efforts, and millions of dollars over the long years, have been poured into protecting the site of that history, but it never seems to be quite enough to fix all that needs repairing and refurbishing.

“What’s wrong with it? I’d say it's money,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council and a former member of the board that ran the theater.

“I’ve always said a vibrant Lincoln Square Theater could possibly be the best thing that ever happened to downtown Decatur. But it’s got a long way to go and I am not sure there is the passion or enough interest in the community to save it.”