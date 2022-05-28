Watch now: Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity welcomes family into their new home

DECATUR — Owning her own home has been a blessing for Decatur resident Ashley Johnson.

“It’s definitely been a process,” she said. “But it’s one of those situations where you can be comfortable in your own home.”

Johnson is the latest recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home. She and her three children moved into their West Wood Street home in April. On Saturday, members of the community and Habitat for Humanity volunteers and staff gathered as the home was blessed by the Rev. Keith Ferrell of Heartland Community Church.

Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based organization, said Sharon Samuelson, president of the board of directors. “Our mission is to help the community,” she said. “And this is a blessing to the person receiving the home.”

According to Ed Smith, executive director for Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, the home project began with a Dennis school project that raised approximately $30,000. MacArthur High School and Eisenhower High School vocational building classes finished the house.

“We were lucky enough to find Ashley, who is also an employee of (Decatur Public Schools) District 61,” Smith said. “Ashley completes our circle for us.”

Johnson, 34, previously rented a home and also lived with her mother and her children’s father. Her new house has four bedrooms and two baths. According to the organization, it is the only two-story Habitat for Humanity home in Decatur.

The process of finishing the home had several setbacks, but the family is now in their home.

“The biggest thing is having enough space for everybody,” Johnson said.

Kayleigh Jackson, 15, and her brothers Jaylin Jackson, 16, and Kyrie Jackson, 10, helped add the décor of the house, including the backsplash in the kitchen. They were also able to decorate their rooms to their own likings.

Habitat for Humanity requires new homeowners to provide "sweat equity" for their houses. “A lot of the foundation was already done, so we helped with painting and put in the blinds and the door knobs,” Johnson said. “We definitely put in the work.”

Johnson now pays the mortgage, rent, utilities, upkeep and insurance for the house. “But if my daughter decides she wants hot pink walls, I could do hot pink walls,” she said. “Not that I would let her do hot pink walls.”

Owning her own home was a dream of Johnson’s, she said. “But getting to build your house, it’s something you want to keep for a while,” she said.

