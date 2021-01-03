Watch now: Decatur-area residents take advantage of biggest snowfall of the season

“It was unusual that there was a very narrow band of heavy snow that just persisted for a few hours,” said Chuck Schaffer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “Areas between northeast of Springfield and near Bloomington to west of Champaign to down near Decatur received the higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches. Then a very narrow corridor from near Decatur along Interstate 72 in Macon County had some isolated 8- to 10-inch reports. It was quite unusual to see those amounts pile up so quickly and over such a small area.”

The Piatt County town of Cisco received 9.8 inches, according to the NWS. Decatur and Monticello each received 8 inches. Mount Zion reported 7 inches. Clinton reported 6 inches. In Lincoln, 4.8 inches fell and 4.1 inches fell in Heyworth.

Schaffer said the snow isn't expected to stay long, as fairly mild temperatures in the high 40s are predicted for the next few days that should contribute to melting the snow. No major weather systems are expected over the next several days, either, according to Schaffer.

The Haarmans were far from the only area residents taking advantage of the snow, as many Rural King customers were purchasing sleds and snow shovels that afternoon. Shoppers at the Airport Plaza Kroger around the same time could be seen placing snow shovels next to their grocery items.