Watch now: Decatur-area residents take advantage of biggest snowfall of the season

DECATUR— Paul Haarman, 8, wondered how his Sunday would be spent after a power outage left his home without electricity.
Luckily, several inches of snow blanketed the Decatur area overnight and provided the perfect opportunity to go sledding. The boy accompanied his father, Greg, on an afternoon trip to Rural King in Decatur to purchase sleds and spend the rest of the day speeding down a hill near his house.
Paul, holding his newly-purchased sled, said this would be his third time getting to go sledding.
"We have this super huge 45-foot elevation hill that’s super high up," Paul said excitedly. "So we’re going to go sled down that."
On Sunday, residents in Decatur and surrounding counties woke up to the heaviest snowfall this winter. Weather officials Sunday morning said about four to eight inches of snow had accumulated and was significantly more than the high of two inches that'd been forecast.
“It was unusual that there was a very narrow band of heavy snow that just persisted for a few hours,” said Chuck Schaffer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “Areas between northeast of Springfield and near Bloomington to west of Champaign to down near Decatur received the higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches. Then a very narrow corridor from near Decatur along Interstate 72 in Macon County had some isolated 8- to 10-inch reports. It was quite unusual to see those amounts pile up so quickly and over such a small area.”
The Piatt County town of Cisco received 9.8 inches, according to the NWS. Decatur and Monticello each received 8 inches. Mount Zion reported 7 inches. Clinton reported 6 inches. In Lincoln, 4.8 inches fell and 4.1 inches fell in Heyworth.
Schaffer said the snow isn't expected to stay long, as fairly mild temperatures in the high 40s are predicted for the next few days that should contribute to melting the snow. No major weather systems are expected over the next several days, either, according to Schaffer.
The Haarmans were far from the only area residents taking advantage of the snow, as many Rural King customers were purchasing sleds and snow shovels that afternoon. Shoppers at the Airport Plaza Kroger around the same time could be seen placing snow shovels next to their grocery items.
Ron Wade, 52, and his daughter Savannah, 11, were among those sled shopping at the farm and home store with plans to hit the hills at Nelson Park. Wade said they've enjoyed sledding at Forsyth Park in the past "because they have a really steep slope there."
"She used to have a sled but we must have gotten rid of it so we’re out shopping for a new one," he said.
Some families wasted no time making a day out of enjoying the snow. A couple dozen people as early as Sunday morning were seen sledding down the various hills of Nelson Park and participating in snowball fights.
Carleigh Cooper, 10, said the best part of the day was getting to have quality time with her mother.
"This is my first time sledding," Carleigh said. "It's just amazing outside and time to get out of the house."
The day certainly provided a chance at getting to do some fun and rare activities only possible with several inches of snow, but some residents decided to spend it helping those in their community.
Alan Dobrinick around 8 a.m. fired up his snow plow and started clearing the snow from homes in his Decatur cul-de-sac, something he's done since he moved to the area 13 years ago.
The 54-year-old spent the day clearing driveways for the elderly residents in the neighborhood and was in the middle of clearing the sidewalk circling the cul-de-sac a little past noon.
"There’s a lot of the older people that use this as a track to walk on," Dobrinick said. "I just try to keep it up for them."
Marty Watkins, 58, was also working to clear snow around his neighborhood starting around 8:30 a.m. Watkins couldn't have guessed he'd be clearing several inches of snow. "I was surprised for it being the first snowfall. We knew it was coming, we just didn't know how much."
"The neighbors, we all got out and helped one another to dig out and clean the sidewalks and the driveways," he said. "That's what neighbors are all about, helping one another."
