 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
ARTS

Watch now: Decatur Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

  • 0

DECATUR — Families and friends took part in the Decatur Area Arts Council's pysanky Ukrainian egg program Saturday where they learned about the various designs and how to create them. 

"This is a totally new technique that some people have never done before," said art teacher Jenny Shields Cowgill. "People don't realize that anybody can do art, but they can also learn a lot and it can help them in their life and not just in art." 

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Amy Leman (left) brought her daughter Quinn (center) and her niece Emery Bunselmeyer (right) out to the Decatur Area Arts Council's pysanky egg program after seeing a post on Facebook and thought that it would make for a fun Saturday afternoon activity. 

Pysanka eggs are created with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a stylus known as a "kystka," which allows for melted beeswax to flow through and be placed on the outer shell of an egg. This method derives from the verb "pysaty," which means "to write" or "to inscribe," as the designs are not painted on but written. 

People are also reading…

Traditionally, pysanka eggs consist of symbols ranging from fauna and animals to Christian-inspired motifs like churches and crosses, but really they can be created with just about any design a person desires, Shields Cowgill said. 

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Decatur Area Arts Council teacher Jenny Shields Cowgill talks about how pysanka eggs are created with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a stylus known as a "kystka," which allows for melted beeswax to flow through and be placed on the outer shell of an egg.

Pysanka egg programs started in Decatur about eight years ago after Shields Cowgill was introduced to the artform by a colleague who made his pysanka designs onto ostrich eggs. 

"There's always a new group of people who've never done it before and it's such a cool process," Shields Cowgill said. "Sometimes we repeat participants, but it's also just a fun activity to do together like it's a social event."

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Families and friends took part in the Decatur Area Arts Council's pysanky Ukrainian egg program Saturday where they learned about the various designs and how to create them. 

Participant Donja Small said she first learned about decorating pysanka eggs while majoring in Russian at the University of Alabama 20 years ago. On Saturday, she brought her daughter Resmiranda and husband Roy to learn how to make their own. 

"I want to make Easter eggs that last forever," said Resmiranda. "I like to make my own kind." 

Dorothy Murrell came with her granddaughter Taylor Michalek to hopefully give her a better understanding of her Ukrainian ethnicity and take a shot at creating her own pysanka design. 

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Dorothy Murrell (center), whose mother is originally from Ukraine, dries off her pysanka egg after letting it sit in dye to give it an orange color. 

"I've done this before, but I'm not very good at," Murrell said. "My mother used to be very good at it and her eggs were so pretty that she used to sell them around Easter." 

Amy Leman brought her daughter Quinn, 8, and her niece Emery Bunselmeyer out to the program after seeing a post on Facebook and thought it would make for a fun Saturday afternoon activity. 

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Quinn Leman shows off her pysanka egg creation which she made alongside her mother, Amy, and Emery Bunselmeyer.

Bunselmeyer said she wanted to create a pysanka egg for her grandmother who just got out of the hospital. She decided to make a tree design, which is supposed to a symbol of wisdom and new life, and to use her grandmother's favorite colors, including orange, gold, pink and purple. 

"My mom did this in a workshop a few years back and I thought I would try it too," Bunselmeyer said. "My grandma feels lucky to be alive and I thought I'd make her one to give her when I see her."

Area Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

Families and friends took part in the Decatur Area Arts Council's pysanky Ukrainian egg program Saturday where they learned about the various designs and how to create them. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Find a nature oasis at Angler's Lake in south Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News