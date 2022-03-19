Watch now: Decatur Arts Council hosts program on Ukrainian Easter eggs

DECATUR — Families and friends took part in the Decatur Area Arts Council's pysanky Ukrainian egg program Saturday where they learned about the various designs and how to create them.

"This is a totally new technique that some people have never done before," said art teacher Jenny Shields Cowgill. "People don't realize that anybody can do art, but they can also learn a lot and it can help them in their life and not just in art."

Pysanka eggs are created with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a stylus known as a "kystka," which allows for melted beeswax to flow through and be placed on the outer shell of an egg. This method derives from the verb "pysaty," which means "to write" or "to inscribe," as the designs are not painted on but written.

Traditionally, pysanka eggs consist of symbols ranging from fauna and animals to Christian-inspired motifs like churches and crosses, but really they can be created with just about any design a person desires, Shields Cowgill said.

Pysanka egg programs started in Decatur about eight years ago after Shields Cowgill was introduced to the artform by a colleague who made his pysanka designs onto ostrich eggs.

"There's always a new group of people who've never done it before and it's such a cool process," Shields Cowgill said. "Sometimes we repeat participants, but it's also just a fun activity to do together like it's a social event."

Participant Donja Small said she first learned about decorating pysanka eggs while majoring in Russian at the University of Alabama 20 years ago. On Saturday, she brought her daughter Resmiranda and husband Roy to learn how to make their own.

"I want to make Easter eggs that last forever," said Resmiranda. "I like to make my own kind."

Dorothy Murrell came with her granddaughter Taylor Michalek to hopefully give her a better understanding of her Ukrainian ethnicity and take a shot at creating her own pysanka design.

"I've done this before, but I'm not very good at," Murrell said. "My mother used to be very good at it and her eggs were so pretty that she used to sell them around Easter."

Amy Leman brought her daughter Quinn, 8, and her niece Emery Bunselmeyer out to the program after seeing a post on Facebook and thought it would make for a fun Saturday afternoon activity.

Bunselmeyer said she wanted to create a pysanka egg for her grandmother who just got out of the hospital. She decided to make a tree design, which is supposed to a symbol of wisdom and new life, and to use her grandmother's favorite colors, including orange, gold, pink and purple.

"My mom did this in a workshop a few years back and I thought I would try it too," Bunselmeyer said. "My grandma feels lucky to be alive and I thought I'd make her one to give her when I see her."

