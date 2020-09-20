Watch now: Decatur Black Lives Matter rally includes call for citizens review board and social programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Community activists gathered Saturday afternoon outside the Decatur Civic Center, calling on city officials to adopt a citizens review board.

The gathering was a Black Lives Matter rally that included over 30 participants, some holding signs visible to cars driving though downtown Decatur along North Franklin Street.

Cameron Williams, co-chairman of the Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America, said there were concerns that stemmed from the Sept. 14 Decatur City Council study session during which the police response to a recent spike in violent crime was discussed, with emphasis on police training, recruitment and tactics.

"People are supposed to be looking over what the police are doing," Williams said. "We want people to be paying attention to our police officers and they should be paid to do it."

He is concerned that steps being taken by police will lead to more African Americans being incarcerated.