Watch now: Decatur Blaze sporting new training facility, players

DECATUR — After having to play without a crowd and work within quarantine last year, the Decatur Blaze hockey team is looking forward to the 2021-22 season with new players and an even newer training facility to call home.

“We just want to make sure that people understand that we’re here,” said Zac Pearson, general manager and head coach of the Decatur Blaze. “This is a level that Decatur doesn’t have for any other sport and we hope people get behind it and support it.”

The Decatur Blaze is a premier-level team in the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) that was founded in 2012 and plays out of the Decatur Civic Center.

Pearson said the last two years have been tough on the team with the 2019-20 USPHL national championship series being canceled just after they reached the semifinals and then playing the 2020-21 seasons with no audience because of COVID-19 precautions.

“We found a way to survive and hopefully we can pick things back up to where we were and grow,” Pearson said. “I’d like to say we got a group that works really hard and is prepared to show what they can do.”

Recommended for you…

Having bought the new training facility in July 2020, Pearson said he wanted to make an area adequate for current players to train and relax while also attracting newcomers to the team.

Located at 429 E. William St., the new facility houses an indoor turf field surrounded by player lockers, a training area with weightlifting equipment, a synthetic ice rink to practice footwork or shooting skills, and a player’s lounge.

“It was definitely a whole process to be able to get all of it done, but it's so satisfying to be able to stand here in this building and to look at all equipment being used,” said Alec Hernandez, an assistant coach.

Hernandez, who played in Decatur from 2016 to 2018, said the team is looking to have a winning season and build on the performance they had last year when they won 18 games and lost 25.

“Maybe a second- or third-place spot would be nice, but we still have to play a game first before we start talking about all that,” Hernandez.

Pearson said the biggest difference for this year’s team will be the work ethic to make sure no one is outworked or exhausted during the 60-minute games.

Goalie Chase Golden said it’s his first year in Decatur and his last year as a junior, so he plans on giving this season all of his effort while still enjoying the time he has left.

“I know they pack the house here at the civic center so I’m really excited,” Golden said. “We’ve been working our butts off for over a month now so we’re just ready to get it going.”

Returning Captain Austin Floyd said their goal is to be the hardest working team on the ice and putting the same motivation back into their practices and workouts.

“We want to be the grittiest team on the ice and that will win us our games,” Floyd said. “It’s a good help having the facilities and everything we need to get ready for the season.”

The team's season opener is Friday, Oct. 8, against the Fort Wayne Spacemen at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are $10 for games on Fridays and Sundays and $12 on Saturdays. Games also can be streamed on www.HockeyTV.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.