Watch now: Decatur book club sparks conversation on race

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.
While discussions about issues facing Black communities have been in the national spotlight recently, Julia Roundtree Livingston said conversations about race started for each of her three children at an early age.
“For people of color, you’re born aware,” Livingston said. “You want to be realistic, but you also want to be hopeful. I would not have imagined preschool was when my children would have their first experience with racism.”
Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), said she and her husband, Stan, regularly talk about their experiences with their three children, 13-year-old Joella, Stanford, 7, and Silas, 6. She said they try to be honest and realistic while being sensitive to their age.
“I don’t want to take away the naivety children get to have,” she said. “I do try to maintain that as much as I can for my kids, but I also have to prepare them.”
Livingston said an overall lack of education on issues facing minorities is part of the problem. When she started the Discourse on Racial Difference: A Macon County, IL Book Club as a means to ignite the conversation locally, she had no idea it would grow to over 600 members in just a few weeks.
“It is kind of crazy, but crazy wonderful. If people know more they will do better,” she said. “This felt like a very natural response to figuring out how to address this in our community.”
The book club is just one of many enjoyable outlets for Livingston. In April, Livingston said the family was juggling Zoom meetings for work and classes. Now that school is over, they are making the most of their summer with sports activities, educational tasks and new experiences like a virtual cooking class through the Forsyth Public Library.
Watching and playing soccer are family bonding experiences. When the weather is nice, the family often heads to a soccer field near their home in Forsyth. They play a game called “World Cup” where they name their two-person teams after countries. When someone shoots to score, it doesn’t count unless they shout their team name. Argentina became Livingston and her son Stanford’s go-to after winning 15 times in a row with the country as their team name.
“Having this time together has been a lot of fun for us,” Stan Livingston said.
They have also been supporting local businesses to keep them afloat while restaurants could only offer curbside or delivery services. It wasn't until the end of May that restaurant and bar owners could begin serving customers outside.
As the state moves into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, businesses have reopened with limited indoor occupancy. Livingston said the family plans to maintain social distancing rules and continue to stay at home as much as possible.
Livingston said they likely will not dine at a restaurant in the near future, but they will continue to order takeout from their local favorites.
“We have continued, by choice, to be safer and we do do takeout because supporting small businesses is important to us,” she said. "We are just going to pay attention to the science and go from there."
