Watch now: Decatur book club sparks conversation on race

“It is kind of crazy, but crazy wonderful. If people know more they will do better,” she said. “This felt like a very natural response to figuring out how to address this in our community.”

The book club is just one of many enjoyable outlets for Livingston. In April, Livingston said the family was juggling Zoom meetings for work and classes. Now that school is over, they are making the most of their summer with sports activities, educational tasks and new experiences like a virtual cooking class through the Forsyth Public Library.

Watching and playing soccer are family bonding experiences. When the weather is nice, the family often heads to a soccer field near their home in Forsyth. They play a game called “World Cup” where they name their two-person teams after countries. When someone shoots to score, it doesn’t count unless they shout their team name. Argentina became Livingston and her son Stanford’s go-to after winning 15 times in a row with the country as their team name.

“Having this time together has been a lot of fun for us,” Stan Livingston said.

They have also been supporting local businesses to keep them afloat while restaurants could only offer curbside or delivery services. It wasn't until the end of May that restaurant and bar owners could begin serving customers outside.