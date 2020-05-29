× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Local business owners are preparing to reopen today under guidelines for Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan — and for many, it couldn't come soon enough.

“We're at 20% of revenue of what we normally would be in the spring season and the workload, because it's just been me, is three times greater than normal,” said Cynthia Deadrick, owner of Shop on Main in Decatur.

Retail stores are among the businesses cleared to open with some restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Face coverings in public continue to be required. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer for any reason can resume. Select industries can begin returning to workplaces with social distancing and sanitization practices in place. Retail establishments reopen with limited capacity, and select categories of personal care establishments like salons and barbershops can also begin to reopen with social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment.

Nonessential businesses have been able to offer curbside service, and Deadrick said she was grateful for those customers who made purchases through the store's Facebook page or website.

“The problem is we weren't able to do our spring fashion shows which pique interest and is a fun time," she said. "We missed Easter, because there was no curbside (pickup) available then. Mother's Day was a good boost, we've sold quite a few gift certificates, and I hope people will come in and use those.”

Deadrick's shop is small and she will only have one employee, with both she and the employee wearing masks, she said. She seldom has as many as 10 people in the store at a time, so she will be well within the guidelines for groups. Shop on Main will be open noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays for now, with the morning hours of 10 a.m. to noon reserved for online clients and curbside pickup.

All Things Beautiful on North Main Street has been closed since April. Owner Sheryol Threewit said she had no income at all for awhile. Once she could get her e-commerce site set up, things improved, but it's not the same as having her store open. She's ready to open today, with the same hours of noon to 5 p.m.

“I'm going to change (the sign) to say masks are mandatory and no more than 10 customers in the store at a time,” Threewit said.

“I'm the only retail business in this block," she said. "If I don't have foot traffic or people coming to shop with me, then my business is going to die even more.”

She worries that potential plans to close Merchant Street and possibly Prairie, too, to cars so that restaurants can set up outdoor dining will hurt her walk-in customer numbers. With rent and utilities still due during the time she's been shut down, expenses have exceeded income by a large margin. She applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and for small business loans when those became available, but the process was cumbersome and she didn't have much luck at banks. She did finally get a loan from the Small Business Administration, which has helped.

One thing that will help, she said, is that parking near her store is not a problem. People often assume it is.

Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan has allowed athletic centers to open for one-on-one training and outdoor fitness classes of fewer than 10 people.

Decatur Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Matt Whitehead misses working out as much as the patrons. “There’s a lot of people excited about getting back into the gym,” he said.

But Whitehead said he wants to keep his staff as well as the visitors safe.

“Yes, I wanted to get people back here. I want to get people working out,” he said. “But I absolutely want to make sure that they’re safe and that we have a safe, clean environment for them to come back to.”

The Y will have cleaning stations with cleansers will be placed throughout the building. Equipment will be wiped down before and after each use. Social distancing will be followed.

Beginning June 1, the staff will be offering outdoor fitness classes and personal training. Youth summer camps, which are also allowed with restrictions in the current phase, will begin June 8.

Whitehead said the facility will be open during Phase 4. “Which hopefully will be on or around July 1,” he said.

Tracey Hewitt, fitness supervisor for the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, said the facility is slowly transitioning into Phase 3.

“We are trying to figure out how we are going to keep everyone safe,” she said. “But still make it fun.”

DISC members will be able to register for outdoor classes at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park. The DISC and the Devon are managed by the Decatur Park District. The staff will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois guidelines closely. Classes will be limited to nine participants and the instructor. “We will be teaching four or five classes a day using the stage,” Hewitt said.

Because many are not ready for group gatherings, the DISC will continue to offer hybrid classes on their Facebook page. “They will be recorded live,” Hewitt said. “Hopefully we can still keep everybody moving and happy.”

The group classes are currently open to members only. “But we may be able to open to the public soon,” Hewitt said.

Social distancing in a high-intense class was one of their concerns. “Giving people enough room that air particles aren’t flying through the air hitting other people,” Hewitt said. “We need 13 or 15 feet, you’ve got to have more room for the air particles to disperse. It depends on what the workout is involving.”

