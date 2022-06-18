Watch now: Decatur celebrates Juneteenth for 28th year

DECATUR — Decatur’s African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society hosted its 28th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

According to AACGS Executive Director Evelyn Hood, Juneteenth is a yearly reminder to celebrate freedom for those who didn’t get the chance to in the past. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the state’s enslaved African Americans were newly freed.

“It is important because we are showing recognition for our ancestors. They longed for the day that we are now enjoying,” Hood said.

Guests gathering in downtown Decatur for the celebration were met with food vendors, guest speakers, live music, games and more.

Hood’s niece, Charla Bond-Jones, even portrayed civil rights leader Rosa Parks during trolley rides from the celebration grounds in Central Park to the AACGS Museum.

Hood said she hopes Saturday’s celebration helps inspire more people to learn about the history of Juneteenth.

“I feel that African Americans and other people that are not educated about what Juneteenth is all about, I think that they need to read about it and realize it's a celebration for all people like we celebrate the Fourth of July and all the other holidays,” Hood said.

Juneteenth has long been celebrated by African Americans across the country.

This year’s celebration is notable as 2022 marks the first year Juneteenth is an official federal and state holiday in Illinois.

State recognition of the holiday is “huge,” said Sonja Chargois, community health and equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“That's what the celebration is about, freedom,” Chargois said. “It's about the ability to move forward and develop the life you see.”

DMH was one of many vendors at the event, where employees distributed cancer screening kits, health information and more.

“We know that when it comes to cancer, African Americans are hit pretty hard. And so being able to have some educational information about our health is important,” Chargois said.

While Juneteenth has traditionally been a holiday celebrated by African Americans, Hood said she hopes people of all identities can learn about and honor the day.

For Chargois, Juneteenth is a reminder of African Americans’ enduring strength.

“I think it's important that we just acknowledge that we're a people that's not going away,” she said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.