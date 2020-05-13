Watch now: Decatur city manager says defying Pritzker's order could cause setback

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton said he is concerned about businesses and organizations that plan to "flaunt and defy" Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Wrighton delivered the message as part of the city's regularly video update to the community. Officials have been posting the videos on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to share information.
Wrighton noted Wednesday that Macon County is part of the state's Central region, which is on track to advance to the third phase of Pritzker's incremental approach on May 30. The region is performing well in various data metrics that are used to evaluate whether a region may loosen restrictions.
But he said he was concerned that disobeying the order could cause a setback and "create undue risks." Wrighton said one local bar has announced plans to open, as well as a few shops, and Salem Baptist Church wrote on its website that it planned to hold indoor services.
"We’ve sent out protocols to all the churches on our list so that they can have outdoor worship services and have activities related to the church in a way that is in accordance with the governor’s protocol," he said.
The church's pastor did not respond to several messages seeking comment Wednesday.
"These actions don’t just endanger the customers and the members of these organizations," Wrighton said. "They endanger us all."
He encouraged residents to continue to follow the guidelines for a few more weeks and take precautions, such as wearing masks in public and washing hands thoroughly and frequently.
"We’re very proud by the progress that’s been made by our community and our region to slow the spread of the virus," Wrighton said.
