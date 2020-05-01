Watch now: Decatur city officials provide updates on face masks, stay-at-home order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Face coverings will be required in public places starting today and some stay-at-home order restrictions will be lifted, city officials said during a video update Friday.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth went over some of the changes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, which will now allow for non-essential businesses to offer curbside pick-up for products.

A state order requires face masks in public, indoor spaces for both customers and employees unable to maintain a 6-foot distance. City officials said several local businesses have been enforcing the requirement as of Friday morning.

Officials also reiterated that some outdoor activities are now allowed under the revised stay-at-home order. Access to golf courses, boating and the reopening of some state parks has been included in the revisions.

Churches also will be allowed to host drive-in services that do not violate social distancing rules.

The city council will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Residents are allowed to submit comments and questions to the city clerk in advance.

