Watch now: Decatur crews respond to East Florida Court fire

DECATUR — A garage was destroyed and at least two houses were damaged by a fire in the 1900 block of East Florida Court on Monday.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. in the neighborhood, which is near HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. It had been extinguished by 3 p.m., but crews were still working to clear the area, according to an editor at the scene.

Mason White, 8, was playing behind the house where his grandmother, Stacie Willis, lives when he noticed flames licking the wood privacy fence behind the next-door neighbors' house. He first grabbed his shoes and then ran to their door to knock and alert them.

“I looked at the fence and saw it on fire,” said Mason. “I was making sure there was nobody back there in the back yard, and I didn't hear nobody shout, so I knocked on the back door and they ran with the hose.”

The fire apparently started in the garage behind the house on Florida Court, and caught the fence behind the house, burned the grass and damaged siding on the house next door as well.