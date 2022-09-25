Watch now: Decatur CVB stages first Central Park Jamboree

DECATUR — There aren’t too many occasions that give you the chance to play hockey with a polar bear in Decatur’s Central Park.

Luckily for 4-year-old Karson Poland from Forsyth, his timing was good. Karson was in the park Sunday afternoon and so was Puck the polar bear, the official mascot of the Decatur Blaze ice hockey team. They had to improvise a bit with the ice — a smooth, shiny surface laid down on the grass did the job — and then Karson tried his luck at shooting while Puck did his lumbering best to guard the goal.

The stick turned out to be bigger than Karson but he did well, whacking shot after shot past Puck, aka 16-year-old Lukas Verstegen, who worked hard but admitted it was hot in that suit and he couldn’t see much.

Welcome to the CVB Jamboree in Central Park, a new event staged by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is designed to create fun encounters like Karson’s one-on-one with Puck.

There was also the chance to blow giant bubbles, play various games, partake in kid and adult karaoke, sample food and craft vendors, listen to live music and meet the folks who protect and serve with visits from both the Decatur police and fire departments.

Tonya Culp, director of administrative services for the Visitors Bureau, said the hope is to build up enough momentum that the Jamboree becomes an annual event that families can look forward to.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring families together and utilize our Central Park area because it is just beautiful down here,” added Culp.

“We hope to grow the Jamboree and see it get bigger and bigger.”

Chuck Poland, Karson’s dad, said they were off to a good start and that he had brought his son along to check it out after seeing it advertised.

“Well, so far, so good, and he seems to like it,” he said with a glance at his hockey stick-swinging son. “And that is the important thing.”

The only downer was a persistent stiff breeze that made stall setup difficult and played havoc with things like the giant soap bubble-blowing booth manned by two Richland Community College RN nursing program students, Jamie Johnson and Rhonda Smith.

The women, getting in some school-required community service hours, gave the bubbles a solid college try, however, and managed some impressive efforts while waiting for younger participants to give it a whirl.

Johnson, who lives in Clinton, did not want to burst anybody’s balloon, but suggested the Jamboree might benefit from a new time slot in the future.

“This is the weekend of the Apple ‘n Pork Festival in Clinton,” she said, having just let loose a truly massive bubble that was soon whipped away on the persistent wind. “A lot of people go to that and so think it might affect the turnout here.”

Culp said they are going to bear stuff like that in mind as they fine-tune the Jamboree for the future. “This is a new event, so we’re learning,” she said.