Watch now: Decatur event seeks support for law enforcement

“It's too hard to be a policeman nowadays,” said Tim Wortman, who attended with his wife, Becky. “They're trying to take the cops away and we've got to have police and law and order.”

“You know, if a doctor gives the wrong prescription and it kills somebody, do we protest the doctors?” Becky Wortman said. “We can't judge all police by one police officer.”

“And did you notice yesterday with the Bunn shooting, they didn't call counselors, they called police,” Tim Wortman added, referring to the workplace shooting at Bunn-o-Matic in Springfield on Friday. Michael L. Collins fatally shot himself Friday after shooting and killing two co-workers and critically wounding a third.

Cindy Griswold said the safety of the community depends on police officers and that they do more that just pursue criminals.

“People tend to think they're just there to catch the bad guys, but they're here to keep us safe and protect us, and we need that,” she said.

Rep. Dan Caulkins and his wife, Jo, also attended.