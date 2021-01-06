Watch now: Decatur Family YMCA announces new CEO

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA has a new chief executive officer.
Dominic Santomassimo comes to Decatur from Kansas City, having most recently served as North District vice president and executive director with the Greater Kansas City YMCA. He starts his new duties on Feb. 1.
He replaces Matt Whitehead, who spent six of his 13 years with the local group as CEO. Whitehead resigned in August to join Scott State Bank.
“We are excited to have Dominic Santomassimo as our new CEO,” said Niki Fenderson, search committee chair. “We believe he has the experience and proven leadership skills to successfully help our Y make an even greater impact in our community.”
According to a news release announcing the selection on Wednesday, Santomassimo managed the Platte County Community Center South YMCA, supervised three centers and program center. He has an impressive track record which includes managing budgets of $4 million and above, as well as leading annual support campaigns, developing board leaders and cultivating relationships with community and government leaders.
His 20 years of YMCA leadership experience includes serving as executive director of the O’Fallon Illinois and Clinton County YMCAs in the Gateway Region. He has been involved with a number of feasibility studies, one of which led to the founding of the Dallas County Y in Buffalo Missouri. He has extensive program background as a camp director and program director leading aquatics, fitness and school age programs.
Santomassimo has a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from Indiana State University.
“I am truly honored to begin the next phase of my Y career as the CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA; and I am looking forward to serving Decatur and Macon County,” Santomassimo said. “The Y has shaped my life and it is my goal to give that gift to others whenever possible. It will be my pleasure to join with the talented board of directors and staff leadership teams to continue the Y’s 143 year history of service to Decatur in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”