Watch now: Decatur hosts city-wide cleanup day

Richelle Dunbar, neighborhood services manager for the city of Decatur, talks about the city cleanup event held Wednesday, May 12, in Decatur.
DECATUR — A steady stream of vehicles, loaded with a variety of items, took advantage Wednesday of a free disposal event hosted by the city of Decatur.
"It's good to get rid of the stuff," said Tristan Blankenship, who came to the event with a large trailer loaded with a mix of items.
Decatur residents were allowed to dispose of large items, for no charge, in Waste Management dumpsters placed on the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.
Items included old furniture, mattresses, household items and tires.
No electronics, paint or yard waste were allowed.
Richelle Dunbar, the city's neighborhood services manager, said the event is part of the city's beautification strategy, giving residents the opportunity to get rid of unwanted junk that isn't easily disposed of.
Other cleanup dates are Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
9 photos from Decatur's past
History Corner: A Look Back
1954: The most picturesque but dangerous Snake Hill, Route 36's western entrance to Decatur. The bridge spans Stevens Creek. To the left of the bridge lies the new part of Fairview Park. Routh 36 traffic will be spared the Snake Hill maneuver when the highway is remodeled to go straight east through Fairview Park and connect with West Eldorado Street.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1962: Polished up and posed for this picture taken east of the municipal garage are vehicles and equipment purchased by the city of Decatur during the fiscal period. Included are eight police cars, aerial pumper fire truck and six power lawn mowers. The major item was the street sweeper.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1909: Decatur Cereal Company Plant, located on corner of West Eldorado and Van Dyke Street was destroyed by fire.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1965: George Bos holds a bottle found in one of the vaults. Four long-forgotten beer storage vaults of the old Decatur Brewery have been uncovered in improvements on South Broadway. Bulldozers are being used to level a hill at the corner of Broadway and Cantrell Street and the heavy equipment dropped partway into the vaults but managed to crawl out.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1987: The green wave hit downtown Decatur. The annual St. Patrick's Day parade filled the street with shamrocks and good spirits. Everyone was Irish, with spectators seeing nearly 60 parade units that all seemed to be partly green. Decatur's Sons and Daughter's of Ireland lead the way.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1937: Tom Mix and his Circus make ready for their big day in Decatur. Setting up of tents and other preparations for the Tom Mix circus drew numerous interested spectators to the circus grounds at Summit and Marietta streets. Among the visitors were George Anderson and his little daughter, Judith Claire, who met Tom Mix and his famous 34 year old movie horse Tony.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1898: The No. 1 bandwagon of the Forepaugh Sells Bros. circus featured a 20-horse hitch at the ending as it wound its way down Main Street. The parade usually featured three or four bands and some circuses having mounted bands.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1898: Elephants were a big attraction in the Adam Forepaugh & Sells Brothers circus, which made its only one visit to Decatur. The parade made its way up North Main Street, past the building that housed Greider's Cafeteria. The elephant riders are on howdahs, a fairly unusual practice for American circus parades.
H&R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1911: Seated comfortably on the lawn of the public library, Decatur residents watched this snake wagon pass in the Ringling circus parade. Circuses began to give up parading 10 or 15 years after that when cities started putting in asphalt streets, which were cut by the big, narrow-rimmed wheels on the wagons.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.