Watch now: Decatur hosts city-wide cleanup day

DECATUR — A steady stream of vehicles, loaded with a variety of items, took advantage Wednesday of a free disposal event hosted by the city of Decatur.

"It's good to get rid of the stuff," said Tristan Blankenship, who came to the event with a large trailer loaded with a mix of items.

Decatur residents were allowed to dispose of large items, for no charge, in Waste Management dumpsters placed on the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

Items included old furniture, mattresses, household items and tires.

No electronics, paint or yard waste were allowed.

Richelle Dunbar, the city's neighborhood services manager, said the event is part of the city's beautification strategy, giving residents the opportunity to get rid of unwanted junk that isn't easily disposed of.

Other cleanup dates are Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.

