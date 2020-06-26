Watch now: Decatur locals bowling, dining-in and working out for the first time in three months

Some of those rules include allowing limited capacities with social distancing at restaurants, indoor recreation, government meetings, museums, zoos and theaters.

Restaurants, which opened for outdoor dining at the end of May, were allowed to offer indoor dining on Friday with groups of 10 or less, tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and standing areas at no more than 25% capacity.

Kalin Gaines, owner and manager of Kansas City Barbecue Pit at 2645 N. Oakland Ave., said it was great to see regulars and new customers dine-in for the first time in a while. The restaurant kept its limited seating filled throughout a busy lunch rush while others ordered takeout.

One customer, Josephine Ricks of Decatur, ordered barbecue chicken for lunch on Friday.

“The service is wonderful and they try to accommodate you,” Ricks said.

Gaines said they took some time during slow periods over the last few months to rework recipes and create an even better experience for when customers were able to return for indoor dining.