Watch now: Decatur museums reopening in phase 4

With a staff that consists of herself and one part-time employee, Hood said they would do their best to accommodate an expected uptick in visitors. She said they plan to allow for group tours of a limited size and guests will be required to wear facial coverings.

Museums are expected to follow additional precautions in their reopening. Interactive exhibits and rides must be closed, leaving children’s museum in a rough spot.

The Decatur Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Road, remains closed. Officials of the museum in a press release Monday said they are working on arrangements with other organizations to make a safe reopening possible.

“As you know, our entire museum is interactive and hands-on. Illinois children's museums are working together to present our reopening plans to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity," said Amber Kaylor, president and CEO of the museum. "We have worked diligently to be prepared to meet all CDC and IDPH guidelines. Our hope is to be included in upcoming versions of Phase 4.”