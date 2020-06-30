Watch now: Decatur museums reopening in phase 4

DECATUR — After being closed for roughly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Museum opened its doors on Friday.
The state last week entered Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan, which included indoor activities such as dining, recreation and shopping with strict limitations. Museums are allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Evelyn Hood, founder of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Museum at 235 W. Eldorado St., said she missed giving tours of the museum.
“I miss people. That’s one of the things I missed while we were closed, enjoying people coming in,” said Hood. “I missed their smiling faces.”
One of the first tours on Friday was six young men of the Cultural Awareness Program. The teenagers participated in the week-long program which exposed them to various resources and opportunities in the community.
With a staff that consists of herself and one part-time employee, Hood said they would do their best to accommodate an expected uptick in visitors. She said they plan to allow for group tours of a limited size and guests will be required to wear facial coverings.
Museums are expected to follow additional precautions in their reopening. Interactive exhibits and rides must be closed, leaving children’s museum in a rough spot.
The Decatur Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Road, remains closed. Officials of the museum in a press release Monday said they are working on arrangements with other organizations to make a safe reopening possible.
“As you know, our entire museum is interactive and hands-on. Illinois children's museums are working together to present our reopening plans to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity," said Amber Kaylor, president and CEO of the museum. "We have worked diligently to be prepared to meet all CDC and IDPH guidelines. Our hope is to be included in upcoming versions of Phase 4.”
She added the facility would still be able to offer summer camp programs. Summer camp is resuming because it's outdoors, but registration is limited to 50, about half the usual number, Kaylor said.
The preschool is also operating, but with a limit of nine children in each of three rooms, and the kids don't mix; they stay with their group. Parents drop off and pick up at the door instead of coming inside.
Those who are unable to attend in-person camps can take advantage of the museum’s “camp in a box” meant for preschool children.
Officials of other local museums, including the Staley Museum, the Chevrolet Hall of Fame and the Macon County Historical Museum were not available to comment for this story.
