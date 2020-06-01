Watch now: Decatur NAACP holds news conference about George Floyd, community safety

DECATUR — The NAACP Decatur Branch is holding a news conference to discuss the death of George Floyd and the safety of the community.
Jeanelle Norman, president of the organization, spoke along with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and several other NAACP leaders. Speakers called for protests about the death of Floyd to remain peaceful.
The news conference comes after several reports of damage to area businesses overnight, including broken windows at Best Buy in Forsyth, Boost Mobile in Decatur and the Decatur Lake Patrol office.
A peaceful demonstration was held earlier in the day Sunday, with speakers including law enforcement leaders gathering in Central Park. A number of participants also stood in the intersection of Eldorado and Franklin streets Sunday afternoon, chanting and holding signs while delaying traffic, but the group dispersed hours before damage reports began late Sunday night and early Monday.
Another protest is planned for 5:15 p.m. today at the Decatur Civic Center. Organizers have said on social media that the event, which includes a walk around downtown, is being planned as peaceful, and asked that no participants bring signs advocating for violence.
Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death Monday. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Getz said Decatur officers are trained never to behave as Chauvin did. "We would never support that in Decatur," he said.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd
