Watch now: Decatur native prepares for Hurricane Laura in New Orleans; 'tremendous storm' predicted

“Some areas, when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist. Whatever does not get blown down by the wind could easily be toppled by seawater pushing inland.

Landfall is projected near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and shelters were opened.

"The COVID part is going to be hard for the shelters, which tend to be packed," said Wilson.

With Hurricane Katrina, in August 2005, Wilson evacuated, but her house was on high ground and didn’t get flooded. Usually she rides them out and has extra supplies and a mobile charger for her phone in case power goes out.

Katrina was a Category 5 hurricane.

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months. The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator at the National Weather Service. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”