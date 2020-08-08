Watch now: Decatur pastor's birthday gift: free lunch for 251 people

According to Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, the need for such events is still growing. “We want to continue to offer this service to members of our community,” she said. “We’ll keep trying to put it together as there’s needs. It worked so well, we wanted to come back and do it again.”

The food consisted of meats and protein, milk products, canned goods, fruits and vegetables which were boxed up to feed 400 families. “They get quite a variety,” Beck said. “It’s a pretty good amount of food.”

Organizers hope to offer other food distribution days. “As long as there’s a need,” Beck said.

The need is determined by the responses at local food banks, rent assistance services and other resources. “We know the need is still great,” Beck said.

Tiffany Stanley from Decatur collected food for her family during Saturday’s event. She said she is part of a low-income household and is on social security. “This helps us a lot with food,” she said.

Stanley has to feed three members of her family “And sometimes my grandkids,” she said.