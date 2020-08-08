Watch now: Decatur pastor's birthday gift: free lunch for 251 people

DECATUR — The Rev. Todd McClelland will be 51 years old on Aug. 16.
Since the City of Praise congregation will be busy celebrating their minister’s birthday next weekend, organizers chose Saturday to give him his gift: free lunches for 251 people. “For my birthday present I wanted to treat the community,” he said. “It’s a blessing for people.”
Tanya McClelland is the pastor’s wife. “This is in honor of his 51st birthday,” she said about the event. “Instead of the party and a lot of gifts, he wanted to do something more for the community.”
"'Fifty-one' was to mark his age, his wife said about the number of meals. “And we just put the two on there,” Tanya McClelland said.
Guests had a choice of meals, including barbecue pork sandwiches, hamburgers or chicken patties along with chips and a drink.
Todd McClelland joined in the fun as he stood near the Edward Street entrance to the church waving in cars and pedestrians to receive the free meal.
“There ain’t no catch,” he said. “They can drive up, walk up, however they’ve got to do it, as long as they grab lunch.”
Before lunch, members of the community also had the opportunity to receive boxed groceries at the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois second food distribution day. The organization partnered with Central Illinois Foodbank, the Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media and Crossing Healthcare to distribute 400 free food boxes to families in the community. On June 20, the organizations distributed boxes for 500 families. Cars and trucks were directed through the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday morning while volunteers loaded the vehicles.
According to Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, the need for such events is still growing. “We want to continue to offer this service to members of our community,” she said. “We’ll keep trying to put it together as there’s needs. It worked so well, we wanted to come back and do it again.”
The food consisted of meats and protein, milk products, canned goods, fruits and vegetables which were boxed up to feed 400 families. “They get quite a variety,” Beck said. “It’s a pretty good amount of food.”
Organizers hope to offer other food distribution days. “As long as there’s a need,” Beck said.
The need is determined by the responses at local food banks, rent assistance services and other resources. “We know the need is still great,” Beck said.
Tiffany Stanley from Decatur collected food for her family during Saturday’s event. She said she is part of a low-income household and is on social security. “This helps us a lot with food,” she said.
Stanley has to feed three members of her family “And sometimes my grandkids,” she said.
The distribution was successful through the efforts of various volunteers. Young Leaders in Action leader Drew Hurelbrink, 16, helped direct traffic and handed out boxes with 30 other youth. “We just give back to the community,” he said. “That’s just what we do.”
The group is made up of high schoolers throughout Macon County who also volunteer at other events. “I just love giving back,” Hurelbrink said. “It’s what we’re all about.”
Megan Barnes brought her 10-year-old daughter Laney to volunteer through United Way’s volunteers through Ameren Illinois. “It makes me feel nice and good,” Laney said.
The young lady admits she expected the work would be boring. “But when you actually get here and start doing it, it makes you feel really good,” Laney said.
The mother-daughter duo’s job was to count the cars as they traveled through the Civic Center parking lot. In less than 30 minutes nearly 80 cars had traveled through their line. Another row of cars was moving adjacent to the Barnes’ line. “It’s going fast,” Megan Barnes said.
Food distribution days are available throughout the year. Food pantries are also opened weekly or monthly through churches and organizations.
City of Praise offers a food pantry once a month. Todd McClelland’s brother Antwane McClelland, 44, helped organize the community birthday lunch with the help of the congregation and other donors. The family understood the reasoning behind Saturday’s event. “We’ve been doing a lot of community work,” Antwane said about the church.
Saturday’s event was successful through church donations as well as the Wood Street Krekels restaurant. “They help us a lot,” Antwane McClelland. “We are making it a success.”
The birthday lunch was an open invitation for anyone driving in the vicinity of City of Praise church. Families in cars, individuals on bikes and others simply walking up were given a free meal during the lunch time.
Although the goal was to feed 251 people, the group surpassed that by making 276 meals. “People are coming up with six or seven in the family,” Antwane McClelland said. “We were going to conquer that goal.”
