Watch now: Decatur Pride Fest highlights support, acceptance

DECATUR — After making its debut in 2018, the Decatur Pride Fest was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Saturday in Fairview Park, people gathered to celebrate both their pride and the ability to get together again.

“The event is important because there's still a long way for us to go with acceptance throughout the community,” said Reed Sutman, vice president of Decatur Pride. “We've been harassed by quite a few locals. We've received severe harassment online.”

The Breitbart News Network recently ran a piece saying the group indoctrinates children, and they've even had death threats, Sutman said.

“(Having the event) is incredibly important for moving us forward and past all the hate that's been around, unfortunately, for far too long,” he said. “There might be a lot more queer people than people realize, so it's important for adults and kids who don't fit into the heteronormative stereotype that they see people who are like them and know they can express themselves and they'll be safe, and be loved, and have community and that there's a place for them in this world.”

A youth drag show had been on the schedule for Saturday, but mistress of ceremonies Ceduxion Carrington announced during opening ceremonies that it had been canceled due to the threats the group received. She said the organizers consulted the children's families before making that decision, and the parents and guardians chose not to proceed.

Other events stayed on the schedule: the adult drag show, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.; a singing competition, “Voices of Decatur,” set for 5 p.m., with the top three finishers receiving cash prizes; and the pet pride/fashion show, where people could show off their “so stinking cute” fur babies, as Carrington described them. Her own dogs, she said, had had to stay at home.

“They are selfish and they love only me,” Carrington said. “And that's the way I like it.”

“Intolerance and hate can be overcome by acceptance, affirmation and love,” Horn said after reading the proclamation. “Today, we celebrate our acceptance of the LGBTIA+ community in our city.”

The Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America booth handed out rainbow stickers and pamphlets, and Kenny Crowe said they were there to show that the Democratic left is on the side of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“If we have a chance to come out and show our support, we're going to do it,” he said.

Harry Carlsen, of the Springfield chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, said his organization provides support for family members, helping them understand what it's like for their children to come out, and activities for young people who need a place to feel welcome.

CORAL, the Coalition of Rainbow Alliances, provides networking and communication between various organizations for the LGBTQIA+ communities, said Brian Sylvester.

“We provide networking for people who want to get out and socialize,” he said. “We have four primary events a year, a pride picnic, Pride Fest in Springfield, and The Ritz, a dinner/dance function. It brings the LGBTQ community together, but it also brings our allies together, businesses and organizations.”