Watch now: Decatur rally opposes President Trump, seeks allies

DECATUR — Saluting a mixture of both cheers and yelled abuse from drivers that roared past, an anti-fascism rally stood loud and proud Sunday evening at a busy downtown Decatur intersection.
The event attracted more than a dozen people and was staged by organizers and community activists from organizations called Progressive Voices of Central Illinois, Refuse Fascism Central & Southern Illinois and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Decatur.
The rally, staged at the North Franklin-East Eldorado streets intersection, featured themes ranging from supporting the civil rights of LGBGTQ and ethnic minorities to demanding the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.
But an overriding central theme was passionate opposition to the policies of President Donald Trump. Some of the rally organizers insisted he had drifted so far to the right that labeling him Fascist was not too extreme.
“We believe Trump is a fascist, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, a misogynist etc., the list goes on and on,” said Robert Garcia. The 42-year-old small business owner is a founder of both Progressive Voices and Refuse Fascism and said he wanted to counter the pro-Trump views expressed at recent events like the Republican Rally held Saturday afternoon a few blocks away.
“There are good people in this community that want to make sure that hateful messages don’t go unchecked,” added Garcia. “There are people here who say ‘No, we’re not going to stand for that kind of hate.’”
Elijah England, a candidate for Decatur City Council, said city government is not drifting far right but believes there is much room for improvement. “I do think there are some key things that Decatur itself could work on as far as supporting the community that lives in it,” England added.
He’s also hesitant about labelling the federal government as fascist, but doesn’t like the strong rightward drift he says he’s seen under Trump’s agenda. “I just don’t feel he values the citizens who live and breathe under his rule,” added England, 21.
Autumn Fuller, organizer of the People’s Revolutionary Party, knows that Trump support runs strong in areas of Central Illinois but isn’t afraid to stand on a street corner and seek allies. And she says she knows they are out there.
“No, I don't get discouraged because every time we come out here we add somebody else,” explained Fuller, 43. “We add somebody else to our email list, we get a new like on Facebook, we make a new friend. Protest starts with everyday people getting off their butts and doing something and saying ‘No, we are not going to accept this.’”
