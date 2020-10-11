Watch now: Decatur rally opposes Trump and 'fascism' and seeks allies

“There are good people in this community that want to make sure that hateful messages don’t go unchecked,” added Garcia. “There are people here who say ‘No, we’re not going to stand for that kind of hate.’”

Elijah England, a candidate for Decatur City Council, said city government is not drifting far right but believes there is much room for improvement. “I do think there are some key things that Decatur itself could work on as far as supporting the community that lives in it,” England added.

He’s also hesitant about labelling the federal government as fascist, but doesn’t like the strong rightward drift he says he’s seen under Trump’s agenda. “I just don’t feel he values the citizens who live and breathe under his rule,” added England, 21.

Autumn Fuller, organizer of the People’s Revolutionary Party, knows that Trump support runs strong in areas of Central Illinois but isn’t afraid to stand on a street corner and seek allies. And she says she knows they are out there.