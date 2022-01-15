Watch now: Decatur residents, businesses make the most of meager snowfall

DECATUR — Expecting the snowfall to reach well over 6 inches, Richard Riley took out his snow blower last night in preparation and was excited to finally see a major snowstorm roll through for the first time this this season.

Unfortunately for Riley, the snowstorm ultimately turned out to be nothing more than a dusting.

"I mean, give me at least one time to run the snow blower," said Riley, who is originally from Connecticut. "We haven't had snow in a long time, and when I'm talking snow, I'm not talking 2 or 3 inches. I'm talking 6 to 12 inches, something you and the kids can have a good time with."

After reports of heavy snow Friday across a large portion of the Midwest, Decatur residents and businesses were surprised to only see a couple of inches hit the ground.

Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth said the public works department took precautions by having eight trucks sent out last night to start clearing roads, and six trucks sent out this morning to clear anything remaining.

Kindseth said roadways are split into routes that include primary routes that cover high-priority streets with a lot of traffic, secondary routes that focus on adjacent streets that feed into primary routes, and residential streets that consist of residential areas and are also the lowest priority.

"Even though the city has business hours, we're a 24/7 operation," Kindseth said. "Whether it be the police department, fire department or public works department, those are our first responders, and it doesn't matter when something happens at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. There's always somebody that's on call."

The remaining snow and ice will most likely melt and disappear as temperatures rise in the next day or two, Kindseth said.

Kevin and Suzie Miller brought their dogs Hazel and Buddy to Fido Fields in Fairview Park to let them get their energy out after being cooped up inside the past week.

"Neither of us have fenced-in yards, so it's really nice for them to run around here and not worry about them running away or anything," Kevin said. "Especially in the summer, we probably bring them around here three or four times a week."

Others families, like Joe and Theresa Oller, said they needed to pick up some salt at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1191 W. South Side Drive, for their son-in-law's business and to keep their sidewalks from being slick.

"We were hoping we wouldn't get it because we don't really like the winter," Theresa said. "I did got to the grocery store yesterday, but I didn't need the milk and bread."

Paul Bruins, the store manager at Blain's, said he saw people coming in to buy salt or shovels Friday and Saturday, but they were in a good position still because Decatur has not been hit with snow until now.

"We weren't really thinned out on anything," Bruins said. "I think most people got what they needed last night and the rest of them are just waiting to see what happens."

As for Riley, he said even though he could not use his snow blower yet, he did have time to stop by Blain's to pick up some cookie dough mix that was on sale to keep him stocked over the weekend.

Baristas Brandon Likins and Phillip Tsigolaroft at the River Coffee Company, 101 N. Main St., said business has been slow throughout the week, but it is pretty common for days when the weather gets really cold or snowy.

"The first day of critical weather change, we were pretty slow, but then once people got comfortable with leaving the house or dealing with the cold, we were back to normal business," Likins said. "It being cold doesn't change that very much but most people, if they're coming here, they know where they're going and what it's like outside."

Another attraction for the shop is their seasonal drink menu that includes drinks like the eggnog latte or the peppermint mocha and makes up about 75% of their orders from customers, Likins said.

At the ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St., owner Peggy Baity said she had some regulars and new customers come in throughout the morning to gaze at the various pieces of locally sourced art after getting their coffee.

"I think were all pretty hardy Midwesterners," Baity said. "We're pretty braced and used to January and we've been spoiled big time, but soon we'll be complaining about the bugs and being hot."

Baity said the store's hours have changed in January to save costs on utilities throughout the week and will be open on Thursdays and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

