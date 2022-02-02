Watch now: Decatur residents work hard, play hard during snowstorm

DEATUR - Decatur Public Building Commission manager Jon Perona and his crew of about 12 workers were up by 5 a.m. Wednesday clearing snow at county buildings which were closed due to the snowstorm.

"We got a crew working around the clock for the next couple days just to keep it best we can so when people do come back for work or the public comes to the building it's safe and they're able to come in and conduct whatever business that they need to do," Perona said.

City workers and residents are dealing with the immense amount of snow from the winter weather storm rolling Central Illinois today in their own way.

The commission handles with the sidewalks and parking lots at county buildings including the Macon County Courthouse, Office Building and Sheriff's Office, Perona said.

With even more snow expected to fall throughout the day, Perona said they are making sure that a second crew will be on stand-by overnight to address any additional accumulation and to make sure all their equipment is still up and running for Thursday morning.

"I don't know when I'll go home. It depends on what the weather does and make sure our second shift crew gets in," Perona said. "We'll just see what happens as the day goes on."

Residents like Rick Gillum decided to bring out his snow blower and clear the sidewalks along West William Street starting at the corner of North Edward Street and around the whole block for people who want to get out onto the street.

Gillum, who is retired now and has been doing this for 47 years, said he got up this morning to clear his driveway and was able to drive out onto South Franklin Street in his truck with no issues but did see a few people get stuck and swerving off the road.

"I mean it's sort of like putting your head against the wall and we got 40 mile-per-hour winds coming in tomorrow so it's gonna be rough for some people," Gillum said. "I even remember one year back in the late 70s where the snow reached the top of bushes."

Others likes Millikin senior finance major Reiss Naylor and his friends from the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity decided to take advantage of their day off and take sled rides around empty parking lots around campus by being dragged behind a truck.

Dressed in enough layers to keep warm and cushion some of the wipeouts, junior physic major Che McLaren said they were worried that classes would be moved to online again but were fortunate that the university cancelled all classes for the day.

Although sledding in parking lots does seem like a lot of fun, Naylor said they have plans to go to sled at Fairview Park and organize a snow football game once they get enough people together.

"Go out there and have a fun time, there's not too many of these left," Naylor said. "When you're in college, there aren't many times you get to really be a kid anymore."

