Watch now: How this Decatur restaurant worked to give out 400 free meals in one day

He had his own staff working alongside him as well as business colleagues like private chef and caterer Davin Bean, owner of 217 Flavor LLC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m here today to help out my friend, D-Boe, who is doing an awesome thing,” said Bean. He recalled times when others were around to help him and said it was now his turn to “turn around and help them.”

With everybody masked and appropriately socially-distanced, the food distribution went smooth and fast. Servers like Nakia Thomas would check how many people were present in each car and report back with the number of meals required.

“You have to be present to get a meal and everybody present gets a meal,” she explained as the line of vehicles kept replicating itself like a wheeled production line: As soon as one departed, another pulled up to take its place.

“Yes, I am surprised,” said Thomas, when asked whether she expected this kind of response to the offer of a free meal. “But, well, it’s been a rough year,” she added.

Eighteen-year-old diner David Mabon, who had just picked up his chicken and waffles, summed up the feeling of all those on the receiving end.

“That D-Boe is a nice guy,” he said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.