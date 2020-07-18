Watch now: Decatur softball players more than ready to get back to the game

DECATUR – Neither heat, humidity or a pandemic was going to stop the USA Softball of Illinois tournament players.
With temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees, the players forged on at Decatur's Rotary Park.
“After the game's done, we're not supposed to shake hands,” said Justin Shull, coach for Decatur-based America's Misfits, whose uniforms were adorned with red, white and blue. “The umpires can't touch (the balls). But here, it's really not that different for me. Just go out there and play ball.”
Some of the teams hadn't played together since before the shutdowns started in March, said Mike Tague of Mahomet, whose team, Vengeance, was America's Misfits' opponent early in the day. When the state's restrictions eased a few weeks ago, some schools allowed the team to use their fields for batting practice, but with no games and team members' homes widely scattered from each other, full practices haven't been possible, either.
Tague is from the Macon area and a graduate of Meridian schools.
“A lot of us usually hit (practice) once or twice a week, and all the tournaments have been canceled pretty much the whole year,” he said. “This is only the third tournament of the year we've been able to play in, so a lot of us are still trying to figure out our swings and really play the game. Everything has been canceled and we've really been off since last October, so trying to remember how to play the game is the big part.”
Last year's tournament in the E division drew 26 teams, said tournament director Dustin Theiss, who is also a vice president for the slow pitch division. This year, only 21 teams attended. The D division had 15 teams last year and only nine this year.
“Our numbers are down this year a little bit,” Theiss said. “A lot of the guys, this year, are just now starting to play leagues. Nobody's been out on the tournament circuit a lot yet. Some of them were worried about that and some of them were worried about everything that's going on in the world right now. That affected us a little bit.”
Each team uses its own balls when they're at bat, and the umpires, as Shull mentioned, don't touch them. Between games, the teams sanitize the softballs. Games are normally an hour long, but this year that was expanded to 90 minutes, to allow teams to clear out of the dugout before the next team comes to the field to help with social distancing.
Most of the spectators are friends and family of the players. While fans are welcome, Thiess said he expected numbers to be down across the board.
“We're just asking everybody to keep their social distancing, stay with your family, things like that,” Thiess said. “Being out in the open air and keep your social distance of six feet is really all we've asked.”
Though the majority of teams were from all over Illinois, a few had players whose homes are in border states like Missouri and Iowa. Travel and accommodations weren't an issue, said Andrew Grindle, coach of Cloud 309, a team from Galesburg.
“We stay at buddies' houses or in a hotel,” he said. “We haven't had any problems.”
After games, since they can't shake hands with the opponents, Grindle said, they do an “air high-five.”
Games resume Sunday at 9 a.m. Daily admission is cash only and is $12 per car.
PHOTOS from the USA Softball of Illinois tournament
