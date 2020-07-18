Watch now: Decatur softball players more than ready to get back to the game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Neither heat, humidity or a pandemic was going to stop the USA Softball of Illinois tournament players.

With temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees, the players forged on at Decatur's Rotary Park.

“After the game's done, we're not supposed to shake hands,” said Justin Shull, coach for Decatur-based America's Misfits, whose uniforms were adorned with red, white and blue. “The umpires can't touch (the balls). But here, it's really not that different for me. Just go out there and play ball.”

Some of the teams hadn't played together since before the shutdowns started in March, said Mike Tague of Mahomet, whose team, Vengeance, was America's Misfits' opponent early in the day. When the state's restrictions eased a few weeks ago, some schools allowed the team to use their fields for batting practice, but with no games and team members' homes widely scattered from each other, full practices haven't been possible, either.

Tague is from the Macon area and a graduate of Meridian schools.